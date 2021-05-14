It was 2013, and Ryan Glau was walking on a street in Afghanistan with some soldiers from the Republic of Georgia. They were on their way to remove an IED — an improvised explosive device — from a building, which was Glau’s specialty in the U.S. Marine Corps.
When the first shots rang out, Glau knew they were in trouble.
“We were trapped in the open with the enemy in fortified positions,” Glau said. “Tracers so close they would hit the dirt and roll over your boot. Bullets snapping over your head. But we had rules of engagement that prohibited us from doing some things.
“One member of my team wanted to use a 40mm grenade on the enemy,” Glau said. “I said, ‘Let’s engage, I’ll take the responsibility,’ and he did. He hit the enemy with the M4 grenade, first shot, and that quieted them right down.”
Two days later, the same thing happened again. Glau was trying to disarm an IED, this one a 2-liter jug filled with ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder, when the bullets started flying.
“So there I was trying to dearm it while we’re under fire,” he said. “And then we found two more and had to take care of them, all while we were taking fire.”
For that, Glau, a Bay Area native who graduated from South Shore High School, was decorated with the Bronze Star. It also propelled him to his current rank and duty, master gunnery sergeant at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
But 24 years ago when he enlisted straight out of high school, Glau never intended to end up in combat or risking life and limb every day disarming IEDs and other explosives. And now, as he prepares to retire, he’s not sure he’s ready to give it up.
“None of this was really explained by the recruiter,” Glau, 42, said with a laugh. “Twenty years of my career turned into IEDs and foot patrols. There was nothing even going on in the world when I signed up. That was all before 9/11.”
The age of terrorism
Glau was with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. His job was still loading missiles and bombs on helicopters — though there wasn’t a lot of call for armed helicopters prior to 9/11.
“We were actually in Australia on a port call, out in town partying quite a bit when someone came around with a bullhorn saying we had to go back to the ship,” Glau said. “Well, when we found out what had happened, we all knew we’d be headed over to where the trouble was.”
They were right. Within days, Glau was back aboard an LHA — essentially a mini aircraft carrier for helicopters and assault teams — staged in the Indian Ocean. He went ashore in Pakistan to help build a helicopter base and was doing that when he got his first taste of bomb disposal.
“I got to watch the first Tomahawks (cruise missiles) fly off the ship toward Afghanistan, and I loaded some of the first bombs dropped from Harriers,” he said. “But then two Cobra helicopters crashed and they were loaded with live ordnance, and I got to go with (an explosive ordnance disposal team) to help download and destroy the weapons — Hellfire and TOW missiles. I saw that they were an elite group of Marines and they had a lot of training, a lot of trust to go out and do the job. I wanted to be a part of that.”
So Glau applied, having no idea what was about to happen on the world geopolitical stage.
“We had no idea of the IED threat that would emerge,” he said. “This is the very initial stage of Afghanistan and Iraq wasn’t even a thing yet. So we had no idea.”
Getting schooled
To get into explosive ordnance disposal school, Glau had to get a top secret security clearance, demonstrate a lot of skills and prove that he wasn’t color blind — not because he would have to be careful about clipping the blue wire and not the red one, like James Bond disarming a nuclear bomb.
“Here’s the funny thing,” he said. “Terrorists don’t care about color coding. They use whatever they have to make an IED. The color thing, it’s really all about ammunition labeling. A lot of ordnance can be distinguished by the color of its label.”
Glau entered school in a class of 36 students. He was one of six who made it to graduation. It’s considered one of the most academically challenging schools the Department of Defense offers, preparing soldiers for the most dangerous of jobs.
“One missed question and you fail, or if you use the wrong technique on an application, you fail,” Glau said. “In this job, you need people who get it right the first time. A mistake means people end up dead or property is destroyed.”
In school, Glau learned about disarming everything from bombs that Americans dropped on test ranges to the growing world of IEDs.
Over the past 20 years, IEDs have become the insurgents’ weapon of choice in Iraq and Afghanistan, buried or hidden where American or coalition forces were likely to stumble across them.
Some are detonated by remote control, some by trip wires or pressure switches. They’re made, Glau said, from anything handy — fertilizer and diesel fuel, cellphones and chlorine, scavenged plastic explosives or dud bombs.
“In Iraq, the enemy looted the ammunition supply points so they had a never-ending supply of military-grade weapons they could use for IEDs,” he said. “They would even take 500 pound airplane bombs and put them in a truck. They would drive right into a neighborhood and blow up half a block.”
At school, Glau learned to disarm them all —and to make up new techniques when needed.
In the field
On his first deployment on an ordnance disposal team, Glau was sent to the Mideast. It was 2003, and the war on terror was just heating up.
“It wasn’t that bad,” he said. “But then we deployed in 2004-05, and that was my first big taste of what the job would become. It was a new thing for the Marine Corps, that type of situation. We had a ton of IEDs, gunfights, ambushes, and we were learning a lot of things on the fly.”
What they learned wasn’t pleasant. The enemy didn’t mind killing civilians and didn’t play by the rules.
“We had IEDs hidden inside of dogs, donkeys, you name it,” he said. “They would try to hide artillery shells in a lot of different things.”
A dead dog on the side of the road became a biological weapon when the IED inside exploded, spewing bacteria into wounds.
When they were lucky, coalition forces would spot one before it went off, and they would call in teams like Glau’s to render them safe.
But when they weren’t lucky, the bombs would go off. And even if they were detected, that wasn’t the end. They still had to be disposed of.
“If it’s an IED, we investigate it and try not to get hit by a secondary or tertiary IED because a lot of times the enemy will set up others just waiting for us to come dearm the first one,” he said. “We can use a robot sometimes, or if the situation calls for it we would wear a bomb suit. But sometimes we need more mobility so we can’t wear the suit. Sometimes you have to do it by hand, very carefully of course.”
Waiting, worrying
That’s what his mom counted on, back in Iron River — those careful hands.
Suzanne Mieritz worked for Bayfield Electric at the time — she since has retired and moved to Superior — and she wasn’t entirely surprised when her son ended up working with explosives.
“When he was young, 8 or 9, he sat on the couch one day and said, ‘Mom what am I going to be when I grew up?’ and I said, ‘You can join the military,’ because he liked to play with army men and hovercraft and things like that,” she said. “He would even blow some of the army men up with firecrackers. Then he came home when he was 18 and said he joined the Marines.”
Mieritz was a typical military mom. She sent care packages — “usually socks until he said don’t send any more. And then every Christmas I would send my sugar cookies. Everyone loved my sugar cookies when he shared them” — and watched the news every night after the invasion of Iraq.
“I kept track of it all the time, tracking kind of where he was, and he kept in touch,” she said. “I lost a lot of sleep thinking about him. When so many people are getting blown up in convoys, you have to worry.”
Glau didn’t always tell his mom about the close calls — no need to worry her more — and there were plenty.
“In 2004 we had an IED go off right in front of the truck,” he said. “If it had been under the truck, another 4 or 5 feet, I’d be dead right now. I stepped on two in Afghanistan that didn’t go off. In Iraq, they would go off constantly. There was one in a donkey cart that had six or seven missiles in it and we just missed it. I was lucky. I somehow never got a scratch. I had bullets bounce off my boots, so many close calls, but never a scratch.”
But not all were near misses. In 24 years, most of them in the age of terrorism, Glau has seen his share of death.
“We’ve lost quite a few guys,” Glau said. “Actually, there’s a memorial wall here at the school with the names of everyone we’ve lost. I’m not a hero in any of this, those guys are. I know quite a few of the guys on that wall. I went to school with a few of them.”
Mustering out
That’s where Glau has been for the past couple of years — at school. He’s senior enlisted advisor for the Marine detachment at EOD school, overseeing instructors and giving guidance to commanders.
As he looks back over 24 years and prepares for retirement, Glau can point to dozens of special moments — serving on presidential protection details with the Secret Service, seizing caches of heroin from Afghan warlords, sitting on Saddam Hussein’s throne.
But when asked what he’s most proud of, he doesn’t hesitate.
“I would say it was taking IEDs off the battlefield. You never really know how many people that helped because they didn’t run their station wagon over a 40-pound IED and kill their whole family,” he said. “Our work saved a lot of Marines and other coalition forces. You never know how many because they didn’t step on it. You only know about the ones that someone did step on.”
That knowledge will haunt him — and every other service member who has witnessed the devastation of IED warfare.
He hopes to put it behind him as he retires to Eau Claire. He’s reconnected with his junior high school sweetheart and is trying to figure out what to do post-military.
But not surprisingly with a guy who blew up army men with firecrackers as a kid, he might stay in the same line of work.
“There’s been some very terrifying moments with this job, but I’ve always enjoyed it and that has kept me pretty positive,” he said. “You can find a lot of the same kind of work in the contracting world. I’ve never stopped liking this job so I may keep with it.”