The Iron River National Fish Hatchery has added a powered track chair to its inventory to give disabled hikers an opportunity to tour the hatchery’s Simpson Trail System.
The trails, totaling about three miles, wander through the 1,200-acre forest of hardwoods and conifers on the grounds of the hatchery. The new Action Trackchair, manufactured in Marshall, Minn., will open the trails to people who have been forced to the sidelines in the past.
Unlike other powered chairs, the Action Trackchair uses a pair of tracks similar to those used on snowmobiles to power the chair through sand, mud, snow and water.
Hatchery Manager Carey Edwards said that a staff member at the hatchery suggested that the facility acquire one a couple of years ago.
“The question was, how do we pay for one and how do we even propose a program like this? So I said, ‘Let’s think on this,’” she said.
The big obstacle: the chair’s $15,000 price tag. The hatchery was able to commit $10,000 and Edwards then turned to the Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery group for help.
“How can we make this happen?” she asked the group. “They hit the pavement and did a lot of fundraising, and together we were able to come up with the funds to purchase the track chair,” she said.
Linda Bruce, a member of the friends group, said one of the most remarkable aspects of the effort was the willingness of the community to get behind it with their donations.
“We all thought it was a marvelous idea. The grounds at the hatchery are a really underused gem in the area and to get extra access to anybody who wants to use it and can’t, due to mobility issues, we saw as a great opportunity,” she said.
Bruce said the friends went out to the community asking for donations and in just six months came up with $5,000.
“We just started asking people and groups, presenting our case. We were amazed at the amount of money individuals were willing to contribute. We also got a lot of support from local organizations,” she said.
Bruce said it was a source of pride to have the track chair available for use at the hatchery.
“I think the timing is just right. I’ve heard within the last week that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has acquired some of these track chairs, and Wisconsin announced last year that they were getting them for some of their state parks,” she said. “I’m thrilled about that. I think there are a lot of underserved populations in our area. In rural areas they can be hidden and there are fewer opportunities for them, so I’m pleased at how this has turned out.”
The chair was acquired in January and has been tested on the trail in the snow. With a top speed of 5 mph, it won’t set any speed records, but it will allow disabled hikers access to trails and an archery range on the hatchery grounds, creating another recreational opportunity.
It has taken some time to get operation of the powered chair cleared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service legal staff, but the chair is now available for use.