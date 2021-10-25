A Marengo brother and sister were killed Saturday when their single-engine plane crashed into a home in Marengo.
Aaron Mika, 29, and his sister Aleah Mika, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:40 p.m. crash. They were the only occupants of the plane the Ashland County Sheriff's Department said.
On Sunday, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator was probing the wreckage, which came to rest partially on the deck of a home at the corner of Vista and Wildcat roads in Marengo. All that remained of the plane was a tail section, a wing and a crumpled ball of aluminum that had been the fuselage.
There were no gouges in the yard of the ranch-style home owned by Martin Ollanketo or other indications that the plane had attempted to land before crashing.
Ollanketo said he and his wife were at home when the crash shook the building.
“My wife and I were sitting in the living room. We had the TV on, probably attempting to doze off. I planned to take a pedal bike ride, and all of a sudden, we hear this boom,” Ollanketo said.
The plane destroyed their porch on impact, but spared the main living area.
“It was like a bomb going off,” Ollanketo said.
Ollanketo went outside and saw plane parts scattered across his lawn, KBJR-TV reported.
Ollanketo said he tried to help the victims, but to no avail. The homeowners knew the couple killed, recounting their graduation parties that they attended.
“It’s bad, you know people know everybody, you know these kids, just not too long ago I was watching them, a bunch of girls climbing up the silo there. You just know them, and it’s tragic,” Ollanketo said.
Deputies at the scene said a Federal Aviation Administration investigator was to arrive later Sunday, and that federal agencies were in charge of the case.