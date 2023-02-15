Former state Sen. Janet Bewley will face no charges in connection with the July 22 crash that left a mother and child dead.
Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said in a press release that he reviewed all the police reports on the crash and “concluded there is not a sufficient basis to believe that the state could meet its burden” of proving a crime was committed.
The crash occurred when Bewley pulled her car out of a parking lot along Highway 2 and into the path of a car driven by Alyssa Ortman of Pennsylvania. Ortman’s car, in which her 5-year-old daughter Khaleesi Fink was a passenger, then caromed across traffic and into the path of an SUV driven by Jodi Munson of Washburn, according to police.
The car Ortman was driving belonged to her father, who lives in Ashland, and was traveling at nearly 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to police reports obtained by the Daily Press and reported on in October.
The speed limit in the area in which the crash occurred is 45 mph.
Meany, who did not return calls seeking comment Friday, had for months told the Daily Press that he would not comment on charges until all police reports were filed. Most recently, he said he was awaiting toxicology reports.
Meany said in the press release that witnesses told police Ortman’s car was “flying” down Highway 2 – one estimated that it was going twice as fast as she was. She turned to a passenger in her car and said she hoped police were lurking ahead and would catch the driver, Meany said in the release.
Bewley, who was speaking on her cellphone at the time of the crash and had had cataract surgery the day before, said she never saw Ortman’s car coming.
“There is no evidence that Bewley was not on a hands-free connection or that she was distracted by speaking over the hands-free phone at the time of the accident,” Meany said in the release. He went on to say that doctors placed no restrictions on her, and, “there is no evidence that Bewley’s eyesight was impaired.”
Bewley submitted to a blood test after the crash, which found no alcohol or other drugs that might have impaired her, Meany said in the release. Ortman’s blood contained delta 9 THC, a controlled substance related to marijuana.
“In light of this evidence, our office will not file any criminal charge against the driver of the eastbound SUV that collided with Ortman’s vehicle,” Meany said in the release.
He said he determined that he could not prove Bewley guilty of vehicular homicide or other crimes because there was no evidence Bewley’s driving was negligent or reckless.
The father of Ortman’s child already has filed a lawsuit against Bewley, her insurance company and others involved in the crash.
“The determination that this office will not be filing any criminal charges related to this accident does not and cannot address the issue of whether any party involved in the accident is liable to another party in a (lawsuit),” Meany’s statement said.