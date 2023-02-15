crash

Janet Bewley’s car (right) at the scene of the crash. (File photo)

Former state Sen. Janet Bewley will face no charges in connection with the July 22 crash that left a mother and child dead.

Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said in a press release that he reviewed all the police reports on the crash and “concluded there is not a sufficient basis to believe that the state could meet its burden” of proving a crime was committed.

