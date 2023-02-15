crash

Janet Bewley’s vehicle, right, is parked along the highway at the scene of the July 22 crash in Ashland County where another car struck an SUV at high speeds, killing two people.

ASHLAND — Former state Sen. Janet Bewley will face no charges in connection with the July 22 crash that left a mother and child dead.

Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said in a news release that he reviewed all the police reports on the crash and “concluded there is not a sufficient basis to believe that the state could meet its burden” of proving a crime was committed.

David Meany

Meany