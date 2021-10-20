With a screech and a groaning whine from the crane, the 8,500-pound block of concrete emerged from the depths of Chequamegon Bay.
For the past six months, the block sat about 60 feet down on the floor of the bay, doing its one and only job: serving as an anchor for an 11-foot-tall, 5-foot wide buoy that marked a shipping channel leading from just off Washburn into Ashland.
But about 15 minutes earlier, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Hollyhock had retrieved that buoy, leaving only the concrete - known to the crew as “the rock” - to be retrieved.
That set off an intricate dance of crew members who secured both the buoy and the rock using the machine at the heart of the Hollyhock - a crane mounted amidships and made for just this purpose.
That’s what the Hollyhock does. She’s a buoy tender stationed in Port Huron, Mich., crewed by 50 men and women who are making careers of the Coast Guard.
The Hollyhock was in Chequamegon Bay because the cutter that normally retrieves the bay’s buoys, the Duluth-based Alder, is being refitted at the Coast Guard’s main shipyard in Baltimore. Ashland residents likely saw the 225-foot ship as she maneuvered in the close quarters of the bay - and if they did, it might have been their last chance.
The Coast Guard is in the process of replacing the enormous steel buoys, some equipped with flashing lights, others with gonging bells, with high–tech foam models that don’t have to be removed every fall and put back in place every spring.
“But the buoys aren’t going away,” said Lt. Commander Stephen Brickey, a California native who took command of the Hollyhock in May. “People like the buoys. It’s a big, physical thing that they can see, and that buoy and that light, there’s something about it. It’s there to help me and see me home. So even with GPS and radar and other navigational aids, the buoys aren’t going away.”
Made for the job
The Hollyhock is custom built for buoy tending, and her crew trains pretty much constantly for that single purpose.
They have to, Brickey said, because about one-third of the crew turns over every year — promoted, reassigned to another ship or mustering out of the service. Every man and woman on the buoy deck must be highly trained because it’s the most dangerous place aboard.
“We’re picking up this big hunk of steel or concrete on a very dynamic deck,” Brickey said. “That’s why it’s all so scripted — to keep everyone safe. It’s a very dangerous evolution.”
Each task the crew completes, every buoy it hauls from the frigid water of Lake Superior, is called an “evolution.”
It begins with the ship pulling alongside a buoy and stopping on a dime next to it — a task aided by bow and stern thrusters that can spin the giant ship on its axis, and by a computer-controlled navigation system that can hold the ship in place even when the gales of November come early, as they did Oct. 13, when the crew had to abandon its mission of retrieving a buoy off Grand Isle because of 30-knot winds gusting to more than 40.
“A few of the kids got to see six-to-eights for the first time that night and they didn’t enjoy it much,” Boatswain Allen Hosford said with a chuckle. “We were close to gales, and a lot of people didn’t get much sleep that night. A lot of dinner ended up going overboard.”
All hands on deck
The ship can easily handle those 6- to 8-foot seas, but it’s no environment in which to be hauling 8,500-pound hunks of concrete from the depths.
Hosford, who just marked 29 years as a Coastie, is in charge of safety on the buoy deck. As a team of 10 crew members toiled to retrieve buoys and rocks Saturday, he stood on the deck above, giving direction and communicating with the bridge to make sure the boat was properly positioned.
And it’s not simply a matter of hooking the buoy to the crane and reeling it in. The chains that link the buoy to the rock alone weigh several thousand pounds. A complex set of rules and communications control everything that happens on the deck.
“You never touch the chain and you never straddle the chain,” Hosford said. “A chain, if something gave way, it’s a deadly weapon. So we always have two points of failure. When we’re working lines, we always stand six feet back from the thing we’re controlling. Right now, it’s a pretty benign environment, but you never know when you might get six-foot seas, and if we do, that chain can take off a hand or a finger or worse.”
So no one touches the chain. They move it instead with three-foot-long steel hooks or with mauls. And every movement on deck is choreographed.
“Heads up! Rock’s moving,” one crew member shouted out as the crane prepared to move a concrete block to its storage area. “Rock’s moving, aye!” all the other deck hands shouted in response.
“You’ll hear a lot of that, people giving an order and then everyone repeating it so we all know the order was understood,” said Ensign Henry Smith, who normally is a deck officer but who on Saturday was assigned to hold the hand of a reporter and make sure he didn’t get crushed to death or fall overboard. “It’s another safety measure.”
On deck, as on an aircraft carrier, everyone is color-coded. Green helmets mean the crew member is, well, green — not yet qualified, or approved, for his or her job. Blue helmets indicate a crew member has passed qualification tests. The officer in charge wears a yellow hard hat, and Hosford, the safety officer, wears white.
Each evolution is preceded by a team meeting in which every aspect of the operation is reviewed, again for safety and efficiency.
“Every step, there’s a lot to it to keep people safe,” Brickey said. “You never know what could happen. We could lose power or whatever, and the last thing you want is a buoy flying around loose on the deck.”
The moment a buoy is lifted aboard, it is chained — or “griped” — at four points to the deck. Next to come aboard is the rock, which also is immediately griped to the deck. Then the buoy is unchained and moved to its final location, followed by the rock.
“Clear on the cross deck?”
“Clear on the cross deck, aye!”
Whenever a crew member approaches the side of the deck, with only open water below, another member grabs hold of his or her life vest. The blue hard hats are almost always in the ears of the green hats, giving direction and pointers. And Hosford is above, watching it all and making sure no one straddles a chain.
“If they do, they get yelled at,” he said.
At home on water
The Hollyhock is one of nine Coast Guard cutters on the Great Lakes, and there is nowhere Brickey would rather be. He has served aboard white-hulled ships, sailing all the way to South America to fulfill the Coast Guard’s law enforcement duties. Black-hulled ships like the Hollyhock, in contrast, have more utilitarian jobs, though they all have armories and weapons should push come to shove on the Great Lakes.
And though Brickey recognizes the importance of the work he did policing the nation’s coasts, he views the job on the Great Lakes as just as vital.
“There’s just a distinct satisfaction of a job well done when you look behind you and see a channel safely marked for other vessels,” he said. “That’s our job, to protect the people on the water and the water itself.”
After dropping its load of buoys in Duluth Saturday, the Hollyhock headed back to Isle Royale Sunday to pick up that buoy it abandoned during the high winds, and then it was back to Port Huron where, in November, she will begin picking up buoys on Lake Huron.
In December, her mission will change to ice-breaking, keeping shipping channels open on Lake Huron and escorting cargo ships in and out of frozen ports.
Brickey is due for promotion soon to commander, and only has a few voyages left before ending up behind a desk. So he relished every moment of Saturday’s mission.
“Just look at this view,” he said as the ship cruised through the Apostle Islands, headed for Duluth to unload the 10 buoys it retrieved on the cruise. “This is my office. Sometimes I still look out over Lake Superior and can’t believe it’s fresh water because it’s so big. But look at this view. Who wouldn’t want to work here?”