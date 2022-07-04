The call came in to Barron County Dispatch mid-morning on June 20. The caller had spotted a yellow and white Sea-Doo Bombardier up against the east shore of Red Cedar Lake north of the Tagalong Dock with no one aboard, according to police logs.
The boat owner’s wallet and cell phone were found on the Sea-Doo along with some open containers. Authorities tried to discover the whereabouts of the 55-year-old man and it concluded he went missing sometime Sunday evening.
Searchers from the state Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Shell Lake Fire Department with a total of nine boats combed the waters, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. They couldn't find the man.
But on June 22, a smaller team took to the water and a cadaver dog joined the search. Volunteers from a Black River Falls-based search and recovery organization — who had just shown up that morning — found the body of Mitchell Farrell of Prescott.
Keith Cormican is the director of Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance, education, public safety awareness, and search and recovery operations, according to its website.
The Friday before the week of the search, some sonar equipment had returned from repairs and Cormican needed to get it back into the water, he said. Then people in the Red Cedar Lake area who knew of his work started to send him Facebook messages about the search efforts.
He started working the phones.
Tuesday evening Cormican found a volunteer who could take the next day off to help search. He called Barron County Dispatch and left voicemail for the sheriff, but he and his volunteer had to leave early to get to Red Cedar Lake, so they just drove up, he said.
The DNR warden gave the nonprofit team some information on the case, “which wasn’t much,” Cormican said. But they did know someone had thought they had seen the boat in the middle of the lake between an island and the shoreline.
The Bruce’s Legacy team decided to put in their boat and began to search the area.
“We found him right away,” Cormican said.
Cormican attributed his quick success on Red Cedar Lake to possessing the best equipment available, and the immense amount of training and practice to operate sonar that they have received since starting the nonprofit in 2013.
“I had no idea I’d be as busy as I am,” he said. “I average around — for the last three months — two to three phone calls a week from all over the world, not just the U.S. and Canada. And I have been all over the world.”
Cormican also trains departments throughout the U.S.
Bruce’s Legacy was created following the drowning death of Cormican's brother. Bruce, a member of the Black River Falls Fire Department, and two other search and recovery workers swept into a hydraulic whirlpool beneath a small waterfall in 1995.
The two others survived. Bruce did not.
Cormican, his brother, and a group of divers had acted as volunteers helping search for drowning victims in Jackson County, and Bruce’s death initiated the organization of the Jackson County Dive Unit, Bruce’s Legacy and Cormican’s work to learn about and train public safety diving.
It remains unknown why Farrell, the only occupant of the boat, went into the water. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Barron Count Medical Examiner are conducting an autopsy.
Fitzgerald urges caution on the water.
“If you’re going to be on the lake, buy a nice life jacket and wear it,” he said.
Bruce’s Legacy searched the Red Cedar Lake for free. Much of the organizations operating funds come from donations with a little bit from grants. For more information visit bruceslegacy.com.