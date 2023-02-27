MSU

A student gathering at Michigan State University the day after the shooting there on Feb. 13.

 Joe Ryder

LANSING, Mich. — “They just reported a shooter at im east [IM East, a recreational building],” texted Joe Ryder, a Northwood High School graduate and freshman at Michigan State University (MSU) in Lansing, sometime after 8 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 13.

Ryder was responding to reported shots fired at the campus that night. Initially it was believed/reported there was more than one shooter involved.