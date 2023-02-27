LANSING, Mich. — “They just reported a shooter at im east [IM East, a recreational building],” texted Joe Ryder, a Northwood High School graduate and freshman at Michigan State University (MSU) in Lansing, sometime after 8 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 13.
Ryder was responding to reported shots fired at the campus that night. Initially it was believed/reported there was more than one shooter involved.
His mother, Kelly Ryder, who works for the Hayward Community School District, was listening to an online scanner from Michigan and texted back: “I heard. Stay down and safe. There are probably a lot of people panicking. Stay calm. Stay safe.”
Joe texted back, “Shots in Hubbard (Hubbard Hall, dormitory). Right next door.”
“I heard that too,” responded his mother. “Lots of police headed that way. Stay safe. It sounds like there are a lot of police in akers (Akers Hall, dormitory).”
Joe responded, “Shooters are in akers. Cops are coming in now.”
Kelly texted back, “Get your clubs and s… to throw. Stay barricaded.”
After hours of officers searching for what turned out to be a lone shooter, he was confronted around midnight outside the campus and the shooter died by self-inflected gunshot wounds.
No parent wants to text their child far away at college that they should barricade their dorm room and grab a club for protection from a potential shooter on campus, but that is exactly what happened over a week ago at MSU when a 43-year-old man entered a campus building, Berkey Hall, and killed two students and wounded five others before moving to the nearby student union and shooting and killing another student.
It was the 67th mass shooting that has occurred in the United States this year, a drama of life and death so many communities across the country have gained a tragic familiarity with, which now extends to the Hayward and Minong area.
Joe told the Sawyer County Record he was roughly half a mile from where the shooting occurred.
He said at first, no one understood what was going on after receiving an email that shots had been fired on the campus. There have been other emails like that in the past that turned out to be untrue.
“But this was definitely different,” he said. “We had to barricade our room and some of our roommates weren’t home, so they had to run from the cafeteria and bang on our door and try to get in. It was a crazy experience.”
Roughly 10 to 15 minutes after the first shots were fired, Joe heard about the shooting and he called friends to make sure they were safe. Word spread from student to student and then the administration told students to return to their rooms and shelter in place.
Joe said at one time there had been a report the shooter was in his dormitory, which proved to be false.
Eventually, roughly 30 police entered Joe’s dormitory and all the students were evacuated with their hands up in the air, a precaution by law enforcement that none of the students were armed.
Kelly said she was concerned for her son as the drama unfolded and police searched for the shooter.
“I was able to stay calm, which was good,” she said, “and I was able to tell him what to do. And because he went to school here, he knew what to do, and knew how to, you know, barricade himself into a room and how to grab things to be safe, and how to lock down and lay on the floor and keep the lights off. And those sorts of things. He knew all that. And he was able to stay calm because he was prepared.”
Joe was prepared, she noted, because like so many students these days, he had received active shooter training while a student at Northwood.
Joe credits the training he received at Northwood under Rich Kildow, a high school science teacher with a military background, in helping prepare him for an actual event using ALICE — Alert, Lockdown, Informed, Counter and Evacuate — training.
“He would always take the time after the ALICE trainings to just go over other situations and kind of go out of the box on ways to protect yourself during these instances,” he said. “I never thought that I would need to use any of this. It was just something that I was interested in learning more about, but when it actually came down to it and we got the reports of a shooter near us, I was able to stay calm and help to get our door barricaded and get all of my roommates in a safe area so that we were all doing OK. And without the training, I do not think I would have been able to stay as calm and feel as safe as I did. I was just very thankful for all the training that is being done in schools, because I think it is very helpful for students who may have to live through one of these situations.”
Joe also sent the staff at Northwood an email expressing his appreciation for the ALICE training, and his mother shared that email with the Hayward staff.
It reads: “As you guys have probably heard, myself and thousands of Michigan State students experienced a mass shooting last night. During the whole ordeal I was terrified but I also realized how much the ALICE training I received throughout my time at Northwood was able to help me stay calm and keep me and my friends safe. I just wanted to take the time to thank the entire district for the training they gave to us students so we can stay safe when faced with extremely dangerous situations. The training I received is something I will remember and use for the rest of my life.”
Kildow obviously is impressed a former student could use the training.
“ ... Columbine (the high school shooting in Colorado in April 1999) happened when I was in high school, so I always had a different mindset than a lot of my coworkers with it, not that they didn’t, or downplayed it, or anything,” Kildow said, “but thinking about a situation tactically was something that I was able to think through with the kids, so I’m really glad that paid off. I’m glad that he was OK.”
Guns, mental health
Anytime there is a mass gun shooting in America, it also stirs up conversation on whether there should be more gun restrictions, but both Kelly and her son said they believe the issue with the Michigan State shooting was the 43-year-old shooter needed mental health treatment.
But they also believed the man should have never been allowed to own a gun because he had at one point been previously charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon. In 2019 he accepted a plea deal to a misdemeanor — possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle — with one and a half years of probation that allowed him to purchase two guns in Michigan in 2021. If he had a felony conviction, he would not have been allowed legally to purchase or own guns.
Joe said he has always been an advocate for gun control, but he also said there should be better help for those with mental health issues and better background checks “ … so that these people are never allowed to own firearms that could create this much harm.”
Kelly said it is a “little concerning” for her that the man was allowed to reduce his charge to a misdemeanor when he had some mental health issues that had not been addressed.
Afterward
After the shooting, classes were canceled at MSU and many students went home, and Kelly encouraged her son to do the same, but he wanted to stay with his classmates.
“Me and one of my roommates decided to stay and just kind of be with our college community,” he said. “We attended a lot of the ceremonies and just kind of took in what had happened, but it’s just starting to get back to life as normal, but I know a lot of people are still struggling with it that I am close with.”
After the shooting, Joe said, he learned that he is related to one of the roommates of Alexandria Verner, a junior who was killed.