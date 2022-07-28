Ashland Police hope to have reconstruction reports from a fatal July 22 crash by the end of the week.
Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said those reports then will be combined with the city’s own reports and forwarded to Ashland County District Attorney David Meany, who will determine if charges should be filed in the case that has drawn national attention because of who was involved in the wreck.
State Senate Minority Leader Janey Bewley, 70, of Mason was leaving the parking lot of Maslowski Beach at about 12:30 p.m. July 22 when she pulled into the path of another vehicle, police said.
That vehicle, driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Pennsylvania, collided with Bewley’s car and then spun across Highway 2 and was hit by another vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, 45. Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in the crash.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that one of its interns was on the phone with Bewley at the time of the crash, and that Bewley had just undergone cataract surgery the day before.
Hagstrom said investigators are looking into that report. Wisconsin law prohibits talking on the phone while driving only by probationary drivers or within construction zones.
Bewley, who has not returned calls seeking comment for this story, was not taken into custody at the scene, and Hagstrom said that wasn’t unusual.
“If someone was intoxicated or impaired, an obvious contributing factor like that, we would take them into custody,” he said “A lot of people have misconstrued the whole thing, saying she’s getting preferential treatment. She’s not. Any time there’s a fatality we request a blood draw, which she complied with. So when we get the results of that, we could rule out alcohol. There was no sign of impairment (at the scene), but we still collect evidence to rule it out.”
Hagstrom said that ultimately, he and his department don’t determine charges. They may recommend them to Meany, but he will make final decisions based on the State Patrol reconstruction, witness reports and other evidence.
Hagstrom declined to comment on whether the other drivers involved in the crash may have contributed to it.
“We’re still getting witness statements and people even today are still coming forward with information,” he said. “We’ll send those reports over to the DA with everything else. It wouldn’t be ethical to send anything over without the investigation and data complete.”
Hagstrom said the entire incident has been an eye-opening experience for him and his officers. Traffic on Highway 2 was detoured through town on a busy Friday afternoon for six hours, and motorists hurled abuse at officers directing traffic, he said.
“Come on, we’re dealing with a dead woman and child here,” he said. “And then, one way or the other – I never believed an accident could be so political – but I’m accused of covering for (Bewley) because she was intoxicated, or that I’m a bad guy because we said she pulled out in front of the other vehicle. Obviously this isn’t done. It’s still an active investigation. The DA’s office will issue charges or not issue charges. It’s just going to take some time.”