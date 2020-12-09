MADISON – The Wisconsin Air National Guard is investigating the crash of an F-15 fighter over Michigan’s upper peninsula.
The Guard said the crash happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The plane was on a “routine training mission” and had one pilot on board. The 115th Fighter Wing, to which the plane and pilot belonged, said via social media Wednesday morning that the search for the pilot is continuing.
The crash happened in Delta County in the south-central part of the peninsula. Search and rescue operations are being conducted by local emergency personnel, the U.S. Coast guard and “other government agencies.”