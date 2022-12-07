The pregnant woman Denasha painted stands taller than the sun and bears the red handprint indicative of abused Native women. It is a message to female inmates that they are strong and can overcome obstacles. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
John William Denasha told himself about 10 years ago he would never paint again.
The now 27-year-old, who grew up loving art and experimenting with many different mediums, came to the conclusion while incarcerated, feeling all alone after he lost those closest to his heart.
“I lost my mom to cancer and stuff and my sister to drugs and stuff,” he said. “I grew up telling them, ‘I need you guys.’ Then I’m incarcerated and I lose the people that I needed the most, basically everything that was good on my life. I just buried it with them.”
Denasha has been down a dark path of repeated incarceration for drug and other offenses for the past 15 years or so and he has been homeless and in and out of jail. He now is trying to get on the right path by bringing art back into his life.
And because he’s incarcerated, the Ashland County Jail’s dreary, gray walls have become his canvas. He has transformed hallways and other common areas with colorful murals that pay homage to his Native American culture.
Jail Administrator Kim Lavasseur has gotten to know Denasha over the years while he was incarcerated and asked him to do the project after seeing some of his previous work.
“He’s an amazing artist,” she said. “I told him it has to be family-oriented, and he came up with some amazing ideas.”
Anyone who enters the jail’s community room now is greeted by a message on the wall that says, “There’s no comparison between the sun and the moon. They shine when it’s their time,” reminding people not to compare there lives to someone else’s and that everyone has a purpose.
Underneath the quote, he painted his favorite flower; one that is usually considered a menace to people’s lawns, but that he feels represents his life.
“Everyone wants to get rid of dandelions, but they pop right back up. They’re just resilient,” he said.
On the opposite wall, he wanted to remind incarcerated women that they are loved, so he painted a pregnant woman who is larger than the sun standing next to a turtle meant to represent strength.
“I believe a lot of women have lost their heart. This says everything is going to be OK. They are stronger than what they are representing themselves,” he said.
Denasha still had more to say through his art, so he painted a mural of an eagle on another wall that stands for pride and freedom.
“I just want to make people feel comfortable and make them see that this is all going to pass,” he said.
He is not done yet and is planning his next murals in his head.
Tapping into his creative side again has given him more confidence in himself and a new determination.
“I want to be believed in. It’s going to take as much time as I did living that other life. I’m going to put double that time to get that away from me,” he said.