John William Denasha, an inmate at the Ashland County Jail, hopes his murals inspire others — and himself — to better lives.

 Staff photo by Tom Stankard

ASHLAND — John William Denasha told himself about 10 years ago he would never paint again.

The now 27-year-old, who grew up loving art and experimenting with many different mediums, came to the conclusion while incarcerated, feeling all alone after he lost those closest to his heart.

Denasha paints his favorite flower, the dandelion, to remind everyone that they are resilient and keep coming back up.
Kim Lavasseur

The pregnant woman Denasha painted stands taller than the sun and bears the red handprint indicative of abused Native women. It is a message to female inmates that they are strong and can overcome obstacles.
Denasha's eagle mural stands for pride and freedom.