Interstate Crash

Individuals carry their belongings as they walk away as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident in both the north and south lanes of Interstate 39/90 just north of the East Creek Road overpass on Friday in Turtle. Authorities say snowy conditions led to the massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours.

 Janesville Gazette

MADISON — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said.

Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, the station said.