Evers pushes for higher wages
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing raising state employees' minimum wage to $15.
Evers' administration quietly released its 2019-21 state employee compensation plan Friday. It calls for raising all permanent state workers' minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2% across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards. Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour.
According to Evers' administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.
The plan is subject to legislative approval. The Legislature's finance committee has already authorized money to cover the 2% raises and the prison guard raises.
State sergeant reportedly discharged
MADISON — A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant said Friday that his superiors have decided to discharge him from the service and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.
Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis' complaints about sexual assault and sexual harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing last year sparked two federal investigations.
"I just think it's funny how there is so much in the national news right now about whistleblowers, but no one seems to give two (expletives) about my situation," Ellis said in an email to The Associated Press.
Ellis sent a letter in November 2018 to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, saying he had learned of at least six instances of sexual harassment or sexual assault against female members of the fighter wing's security squadron.
The complaint led Baldwin to request a U.S. Air Force investigation. She and Gov. Tony Evers also requested federal National Guard officials conduct a top-to-bottom review of how the Wisconsin National Guard handles sexual assault allegations. Both probes are ongoing.
Baldwin sent a letter Friday to officials urging a halt to Ellis' discharge.
Charges filed in fatal shooting case
TWO RIVERS — Gun and drug charges have been filed against a man prosecutors say was driving a car involved in a fatal police shooting in Two Rivers.
Thirty-one-year-old William Tyler Langrick of Menasha faces multiple counts, the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter reported. He was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in which an officer fatally shot 30-year-old Nash Fiske of Green Bay, a passenger in the car.
Prosecutors say there were two handguns in the car, and Fiske gave one to Langrick during the stop. The complaint says police found 558 grams of marijuana in glass jars in the car, and more marijuana in the glove compartment.
Contest deadline pushed to Nov. 15
High school students across the state can still sign up for the 2020 Wisconsin Civics Games until an extended registration deadline of Nov. 15.
Teams will participate in regional competitions at UW System campuses on April 24. The two highest-scoring teams from each region will move on to the finals May 15 at the state Capitol.
The winners will get $2,000 scholarships to the Wisconsin college or university of their choice.
Schools with more than one team interested in competing should plan to host a local Civics Games competition to decide which team will advance to the regional competition.
This will be the second year for the Civics Games, which was launched by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Visit go.madison.com/civicsgames for more information.
