ASHLAND — Investigators are searching for the cause of a Monday fire that killed three people in Ashland.
Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias said firefighters arrived at the residence at 1318 W. Sixth St., which had been divided into two apartments, at about 9:30 a.m. They were able to quickly knock back the flames, but found three bodies in the building.
“I believe two families were living there, but at this point we don’t know a lot,” he said.
The fire was reported just after 9 a.m. by Sarah Airozo, who was driving past the house at the time.
“We saw smoke billowing out the eaves,” she said at the scene. “My partner called 911 and I jumped out and ran around the house yelling, ‘Is anyone inside, is anyone inside?’” she said. “When no one answered, I went and sat with the kids and I’ve been sitting with them ever since.”
Several people escaped from the home, including at least one who sustained injuries in the fire.