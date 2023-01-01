ASHLAND — A Sanborn woman on a journey to set the record as the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle is well on her way — and learning about herself on the trek.
Bridget McCutchen, 22, didn’t even buy her first cycle until she was 19. Now she’s wheeling her way — she hopes — into record books with a ride of at least 24,900 miles. To set the mark, she must follow strict rules, like using the same motorcycle for the entire journey and not staying in one location for more than two weeks.
Kane Avellano, who completed the journey a day before his 24th birthday five years ago, currently holds the record.
McCutchen set out from Ashland in August on her Kawasaki X300 named Mab in her attempt to break that record.
She recently spoke with a Daily Press reporter from Mexico during one of the Instagram Q&As she has held with followers during the trip.
Hitting the road
McCutchen spent her first couple weeks after buying her cycle over the summer, riding from state to state, before heading to Baja, Calif., and then crossing over to the Mexican mainland via ferry.
Keeping the load light is important, so McCutchen is carrying just two pairs of pants and shirts, an air compressor, extra fuel bottle, camping stove, tent, sleeping bag camera equipment and a laptop.
McCutchen isn’t traveling alone. She is accompanied by her riding partner, Kiva Carmen-Frank, whom she met just a month before beginning the journey. Carmen-Frank, McCutcheon said, had only recently earned her motorcycle license.
“Since then, she has become an excellent rider. I have loved watching her progress. She is a great person and a great friend,” she said.
By going on this seemingly daunting trip, McCutchen and Carmen-Frank hope to encourage more people to ride.
“Riding a motorcycle is very exposing,” McCutchen said. “You experience your surroundings more intimately than in a car.”
A learning journey
Since embarking on the adventure, McCutchen has learned that she doesn’t know as much as she thought she did.
“I’ve gotten over the illusion that one day I will finally know everything I need to know. I’ll never know as much as I feel like I need to know. So I am trying to stay open to always learning more,” she said.
In addition to learning the basics of how to surf, something she has wanted to do her entire life, she has started to learn Spanish.
“I love talking to people — well, trying to talk to people in another language,” she said.
While attempting to communicate with them, McCutchen said the people in Mexico have been very kind and patient with her.
But while she has appreciated the hospitality, McCutchen said she has also battled feelings of isolation and loneliness.
“I miss being able to say silly things, like complimenting people on how they style their hair, or tell them they have a nice or cute dog, or being able to talk to people randomly and make jokes,” she said.
Not speaking the language means she can’t blend in, especially in small, rural towns where she stands out. It can be intimidating but also lends itself to conversation.
“People are curious and want to know what I’m doing – but it makes almost every interaction a one-sided conversation about my life. I miss being able to have an equal conversation where both parties can share stories about their lives. As I learn more Spanish, hopefully this will become easier,” McCutchen said.
Discoveries
So far, the journey has been a joyous ride that has taught her how to live in the moment and not worry about the past or what lies ahead.
“It’s been really peaceful for the most part,” she said. “I haven’t had any actual issues with my bike and haven’t faced any real danger yet.”
McCutchen is traveling through Mexico to South America, with the goal of making her way through Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay before flying to Europe.
Along the way, McCutchen and Carmen-Frank have ridden their cycles through some of the most beautiful areas they’ve ever seen.
“From the canyons of Utah to the mountains of Mexico, it’s been pretty spectacular,” McCutchen said.
Everywhere they go, McCutchen and Carmen-Frank have run into other travelers on their own adventures.
“I’ve met a great variety of amazing people from all sorts of counties, not just Mexico, but other travelers from countries like Argentina, Spain, Italy, Russia, Australia and beyond,” McCutchen said.
She has not been shy about trying to new things.
“Definitely the weirdest food I’ve ever eaten was cow stomach,” she said, laughing. “I’ve also had pickled pig ear.”
As their journey continues, McCutchen said she looks forward to meeting more people and can’t wait to see the mountains of Peru and stop at every bakery she passes in France.
Staying connected
Throughout her journey, McCutchen has been posting pictures and updates on Instagram and Facebook, gaining lots of attention along the way — so much so that her story has been picked up by several regional media outlets.
People have been able to see where she is around the world on social media and have been curious about how she is going to navigate her way through Europe.
Once there, she plans to travel through the United Kingdom on her way to Turkey.
From there, it gets complicated and is still up in the air. With war raging in eastern Europe, riding through Russia or Ukraine is not possible. That leaves her considering China or Iran — which could be even more dangerous.
Though the trip has gone smoothly so far, McCutchen is aware of the dangers that could lie ahead. She isn’t unprepared for a potential threat, having taken some martial arts training. If that’s not enough, she is also packing a weapon resembling a machete.
Passing it on
Although she saved money before setting off, she realized right away that it wasn’t going to be enough.
Her journey has been funded mainly by the generosity of others; donors have given her everything from a few bucks to $1,000.
McCutchen’s GoFundMe account has surpassed its initial $10,000 goal, meaning that she might actually have money left over.
She hopes to inspire more people to ride with that money.
“I would like to put that money into a scholarship for young people getting into cycling but don’t have enough money to travel,” she said. “There’s nothing cooler than traveling around on motorcycle. “