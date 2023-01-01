ASHLAND — A Sanborn woman on a journey to set the record as the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle is well on her way — and learning about herself on the trek.

Bridget McCutchen, 22, didn’t even buy her first cycle until she was 19. Now she’s wheeling her way — she hopes — into record books with a ride of at least 24,900 miles. To set the mark, she must follow strict rules, like using the same motorcycle for the entire journey and not staying in one location for more than two weeks.