A new chapter is opening for the National Agricultural Aviation Association in 2022, its centennial anniversary.
A fourth-generation Wisconsinite, Jim Perrin, has been named the organization’s president for the year. Lauded for his leadership and friendly personality, Perrin has been active in the NAAA since the mid-1990s and has decades of experience as both aviator and agriculturist.
“While I was in the army for four years, I decided that aviation and agriculture were both passions of mine, so when I got out of the army, I started pursuing a career in aviation that way,” Perrin said. “I’ve just stayed active in it ever since. I’ve been fortunate enough to serve on the board, serve as treasurer and serve as vice president. This year, I got elected to president of the National Agricultural Aviators Association.”
Perrin said his goals largely revolve around membership in the NAAA, whether that’s recruiting new members, increasing engagement from current members, or bringing visibility to the vital role that NAAA operators bring to ag operations across the country.
“I’d like to get a little bit more involvement from the younger people in our organization throughout the country,” Perrin said.
“Our national average for operators right now is 61 years old. The future of anything that we’re doing in agriculture needs to be about young people, we need to be able tell our side of the story.”
The value of agricultural aviation is staggering. Working all times of the day, seven days a week, from beginning of the growing season to harvest, ag aviators are intrinsic to the success of these operations. Aerial application — crop dusting — sprays about 127 million acres across the United States. Nationwide, about 28% of all crop protection products are sprayed by more than 3,000 operators and pilots, many of them NAAA members.
In order to do vital work, agricultural aviators have to approach the job with a specialized skill set.
“You need the mindset. Oftentimes, this is more of an agriculture thing than strictly aviation. Most aviation skill sets center around flying an approach or something like that,” Perrin said. “At the end of the day, our job is to do a good job for our customers and protect the crop that we’re trading.”
Growing up on a dairy farm near Chili, Wisconsin, Perrin’s adolescence was characterized by poor grades and reckless thrill-seeking — waywardness that Perrin’s father, teachers and a judge decided would be best corrected with a stint in the U.S. Military.
A young Perrin agreed. This was 1986, during the height of the ‘80s farm crisis, and Perrin wasn’t interested in white-knuckling it on his father’s struggling farm. So he took up aviation.
In his time in the military, Perrin served as a helicopter crew chief, then married his love for aviation with his love for farming by becoming an ag operator in the early ‘90s. In those years, he honed his skills as a student at Harold’s Flying School in Leland, Illinois under the late Harold Miller. He graduated in May of 1992.
In 2002, he partnered with his friend Tim Rourke to purchased Agricair Flying Service Inc. in Bancroft, Wisconsin, which he operates to this day. In 2021, Agricair flew over 70,000 acres of sweet corn, peas and green beans for vegetable processors and canners across the region.