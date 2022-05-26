EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County will complete several construction projects around the county this summer.
Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the projects should be finished by the end of the summer and will mostly entail pavement replacement and culvert repairs.
Johnson said the main projects the county will focus on this summer are pavement replacements and improvement projects.
The pavement replacement process includes recycling the existing asphalt, injecting the road with a silica-based agent to strengthen the roadbed and paving new asphalt surface onto the roadway.
This process will be implemented on Highways V and O, between Augusta and the town of Foster, and Highway D, near the town of Wilson. They will be completed by the end of the summer.
The county will surpass its typical yearly goal of completing 16 miles of roadway reconstruction and will instead complete around 20 miles this year.
This is slightly less than in 2021, when the county completed 22 miles of improvements.
Johnson attributes the slight mileage decrease to cost increases.
“We are seeing some volatility in pricing with fuel pricing going up and on cost of materials,” Johnson said.
The county has had to cut back on the Highway F construction project due to budgetary constraints. The original project involved pavement replacement from Highway 93 to Highway HH.
This summer, crews will complete the construction of Highway 93 to Highway FF. The remainder of the project will be completed in 2023, with the pavement replacement of Highway FF to Highway HH.
Johnson said many of the construction projects taking place will only affect local traffic; however, there will be one project taking place on Highway D that could cause traffic concerns.
The project, falling between Highway 27 to Highway XX, will be larger and will require higher levels of improvement.
“That is a project that is being administered by the state that has federal funding," Johnson said. "It is a more in-depth project where we’re widening the roadway (and) improving the structure of the roadway."
This project will have a large impact on the traffic and the public because it will be closed for a longer amount of time and will require a detour route to go around the highway.
For more information on road closures and construction updates, visit the Eau Claire County construction website.