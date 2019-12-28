Chippewa Valley residents found out in 2019 that nature can be an uncontrollable force. The region received more than four feet of snow in one short month last winter and when summer arrived, a powerful tornado ripped through the Chippewa Valley and left dozens homeless.
The following are the rest of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by the Leader-Telegram news staff.
2 Record snow
Last winter started innocently enough.
November and December saw average to below average snowfall.
There was a brief, record-setting cold snap in January, but still not much snow.
But then February hit and the rest was history.
Round after round of heavy snowfall hit the Chippewa Valley in February, March and April.
Eau Claire received 53.7 inches of snow in February alone, which is about a foot more than the average snowfall for an entire winter season.
Eau Claire received nearly 100 inches of snow for the season, which set an all-time record.
The unprecedented winter forced Eau Claire schools to record 11 snow days, forcing district leaders to find a way to make them up.
Chippewa County used $922,000 for snow removal in February alone. The county usually budgets about $1.5 million for an entire year of snow removal.
The last major storm came in April, when 11.3 inches of snow fell in a 19-hour period.
3 Chippewa County killings
Law enforcement officials say they had very little contact with lifelong area resident Ritchie German.
So, it was stunning when officers arrived at a Lake Hallie home on July 28 to find 33-year-old German and 24-year-old Laile Vang dead inside the residence. Vang’s two parents each had been shot in an arm; each of the damaged limbs were later amputated.
German also killed three members of his own family: his mother, Bridget German, German’s 32-year-old brother, Douglas A. German, and Douglas German’s son, 8-year-old Calvin, in the town of Lafayette earlier in the weekend, likely Friday, July 26, or Saturday morning, July 27.
Adding to the bizarre story is that police never figured out how Ritchie knew Laile Vang. He had called and sent texts to her phone; she replied she didn’t know who he was. Her parents say they didn’t know him.
With Ritchie dead, many of the questions from why the murders-suicide happened will likely never be answered, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said. A hunt for a vehicle, or a separate home where Ritchie might have kept some of his personal belongings, was fruitless.
The Vang family, who are Laos natives, said they didn’t plan to move back into the home where their daughter died, saying the terrible memories caused by that night would be too challenging. A family member confirmed to the Leader-Telegram this month that they were still living in Lake Hallie, but not at their residence.
4. Tornado damage
A Sept. 24 tornado that swept through Elk Mound and the town of Wheaton caused more than $3 million in damage, destroying or damaging 29 homes and knocking down hundreds of trees. Luckily, there were just a few minor injuries reported.
The cleanup efforts began immediately that night, with police on the scene, and crews removed trees that were blocking roads. Over the course of the next week, thousands of volunteers showing up at the fire station in Wheaton, many who were from outside the Chippewa Valley, including some from Minnesota. About 500 high school and middle school students from the Elk Mound school district also volunteered an afternoon, cleaning up debris from fields.
Adam Blaskowski, chief at the Wheaton fire station, said five or six of the homes were damaged to the point residents couldn’t return to living there. Most of the damaged homes haven’t been fixed, he added.
“There have been a couple sheds that went back up,” Blaskowski said Dec. 17. “No houses have gone back up yet; it was just too close to winter. But the cleanup is way ahead of what I would have expected.”
The EF3 tornado was on the ground for 4.3 miles, and it was a half-mile wide. A total of 1,520 acres were impacted. A total of 25 square miles was searched for people with injuries.
5. Racist incidents
Two racist incidents occurred this semester at UW-Eau Claire, raising questions about its campus culture and forcing officials to work toward large-scale changes.
A group Snapchat conversation made public Nov. 19 included racist comments toward the campus group Black Male Empowerment, references to the Ku Klux Klan and a picture of a burning cross. As a result, five student athletes on the Blugold football team were suspended, pending an investigation into the incident by the Dean of Students Office. The investigation is complete, but UW-Eau Claire did not release the identity of the players or the severity of sanctions, citing the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.
In September, a message telling student Kayde Langer to “go back to the rez” and included a racial slur was written on her dorm room door. An investigation into the incident remains open, but there have not been any leads to help identify who wrote the message.
Earlier this month, the university announced an independent program review into the athletic department — one of the BME demands — and created a 16-member Rapid Action Task Force for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
The task force is composed of students, faculty and staff and will meet over the next several weeks to make recommendations for improving campus culture by Jan. 31. Task force members will meet multiple times every week and provide a weekly update to Chancellor James Schmidt while working through recommendations.
Schmidt said the university is working on professional development to counteract active and unintentional racism. He also said an educational module for students that focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion will be ready by summer 2020. Warren Anderson, the new EDI and student affairs vice chancellor, began his role Dec. 16 and will help develop a long-term diversity plan.
6. Opioid crisis hits home
The opioid crisis continued to take its toll on the Chippewa Valley in 2019, with the spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl as a dangerous new twist.
“Fentanyl is definitely in Eau Claire County, which is really frightening because it’s even more likely to result in a death,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Opioid-related deaths in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, which totaled between 12 and 16 annually from 2015 through 2018, were on pace to hit the same mark early in 2019, as the death toll hit six through May, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Health Services.
Opioid overdoses remain a growing problem in the Chippewa Valley, Giese said, noting that DHS issued a public health alert Dec. 11 for Eau Claire County after local hospital emergency rooms reported three suspected opioid overdose cases in a week.
DHS statistics show that 76 Eau Claire County ambulance runs, or about one of every 70 trips, were related to suspected opioid overdoses in the first 10 months of 2019. Such ambulance runs totaled 30 in Chippewa County and 11 in Dunn County during the same period. The three counties reported delivering 106 doses of the overdose antidote naloxone through October.
While Eau Claire County has done a good job of making life-saving naloxone more widely available and limiting opioid access by conducting drug take-back events, Giese said officials have been working to move upstream in their efforts to fight the epidemic, which is costly to the community in terms of health care expenses, related crime, law enforcement resources and broken families.
“We have an issue with addiction in this community,” she said, “and we can’t keep only reacting to it.”
7. UW-EC science building
UW-Eau Claire science students could get new digs as soon as 2025.
Gov. Tony Evers this summer approved funding for a new science facility for UW-Eau Claire, which will replace the aging Phillips Science Hall, when he signed the state’s 2019-2021 budget in July.
The budget included $109 million for the first phase of the science building project, plus another $1 million for advance planning of the project’s second phase. That second phase is expected to cost about $147 million to build — an item the university wants to see in the state’s 2021-2023 budget.
Construction could begin as soon as 2023 and the building could open in 2025 at the lower campus location now occupied by Katharine Thomas and Putnam residence halls, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations Mike Rindo said in March.
The project drew support from Chippewa Valley legislators on both sides of the aisle in 2019. Evers signaled in a March visit to Eau Claire he would support funding the project.
University leaders praised the funding in the biennial budget; UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said the new building will let the university tackle “pressing research questions” through its research agreement with Mayo Clinic Health System.
8. Wind farm proposed
RWE Renewables Americas began approaching landowners this fall about signing contracts to participate in a 200-megawatt wind farm the Chicago-based company is proposing to build in southern Eau Claire County. The project, which company officials have said would include 40 to 70 wind turbines that likely would be about 500 feet tall, would be the most productive wind energy project in Wisconsin.
RWE is exploring the possibility of building a wind farm valued at more than $200 million on about 20,000 acres in the towns of Clear Creek and Pleasant Valley.
The proposal sparked outrage from many Clear Creek residents, who have expressed concerns about health and safety — mostly related to sound, light flicker and stray voltage — as well as the impact on wildlife, water quality and the aesthetics of their rural neighborhood.
Resistance was so strong that the town in November passed a one-year moratorium on construction of wind turbines to give residents time to study the impact. However, state and county officials said their interpretation of state law is that local municipalities are prohibited from enforcing regulations on large wind projects that are more restrictive than those laid out in Wisconsin wind siting rules.
Still, Clear Creek Town Chairman Lotty Macik said recently the town sent a notice of moratorium to the Public Service Commission and established subcommittees to assess the effects of wind farms.
“There is a strong consensus against the wind farm among residents here in Clear Creek, and we’re going to do what we can to enforce the moratorium,” Macik said.
Meanwhile, RWE spokesman Eric Crawford has said the company plans to continue to pursue the project and recruit landowners to host turbines.
9. Sonnentag center
UW-Eau Claire in 2019 took a solid step toward the goal of a 2020 groundbreaking on an Eau Claire event center complex, valued at $90 million to $100 million and seating thousands, at a site along Menomonie Street.
But the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, a major partner, said in December it was pulling out of the project. YMCA CEO Theresa Hillis cited concerns about the fundraising timeline.
With the YMCA’s withdrawal, the recreation and fitness facility component will need to undergo significant re-design. That will begin immediately, said Kimera Way, ECCC board president, in December.
The complex would sit on a 21-acre property, part of a $10 million 2014 donation by UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag.
The 244,000-square foot project, first unveiled in 2014, is slated to include an event center, recreation facilities and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine center.
The university is aiming for a July 2020 groundbreaking. Donations are expected to fund the majority of the university’s portion of the project, university leaders said in the fall.
10. Frac sand mines
Numerous sand mines and processing plants in west-central Wisconsin were idled this year due to economic shifts in the market.
Energy companies that had used the region’s prized “northern white” silica in hydraulic fracturing — commonly called “fracking” — to harvest petroleum from the earth have been increasingly using sand produced elsewhere.
Though sand extracted at mines in New Mexico and Texas didn’t have the same quality, companies still processed it to work for their needs and paid much less in transportation costs because it didn’t have to travel on railroads from Wisconsin.
Seeing less demand for our region’s sand, companies including Hi-Crush, Superior Silica Sands and Covia had shortened seasons at some of their facilities in west-central Wisconsin, but kept others closed entirely during 2019.
Doubtful the sand boom of the 2010s will come roaring back again in the area, local officials have already begun looking at the future of mines that may not resume production.
Chippewa County is seeking $1.6 million from Superior Silica Sands — on top of almost $3 million in reclamation bonds provided in 2011 — to ensure land in the town of Auburn will be restored when the company’s mine there closes permanently.
Staff members Chris Vetter, Dan Holtz, Ryan Patterson, Sarah Seifert, Eric Lindquist and Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.