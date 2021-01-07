ST. PAUL — The ride home felt quiet as they adjusted to their new reality.
McKenzie McMillan picked up her husband on Sept. 25. She breathed a massive sigh of relief when he appeared, holding only a box containing his possessions from the previous half-decade.
Ryan McMilan was healthy and no longer incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution, Oxford, a medium security male prison in central Wisconsin.
He served about 16 months of a felon in possession of a firearm sentence at FCI Oxford, the last six months of which entailed harrowing uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After not spending extended time together for years, husband and wife had about four hours to drive to the Twin Cities and enjoy one another’s presence, but it was not entirely a celebratory mood. Ryan eventually felt euphoric, but at first McKenzie said he seemed to be “in shock that he was really free.”
The McMillans didn’t know when they would be fully reunited. As part of Ryan’s early release from Oxford, he had to initially live at a halfway house for up to six months, despite the availability of residing at home in St. Paul with McKenzie and their daughter Nevaeh. For McKenzie, it was extremely difficult to drop Ryan off at his temporary lodging and “throw him to the wolves again.”
Despite the uncertainty, the couple was connected for Ryan’s first few hours of life outside prison in more than five years. He was committed to readjusting to society, and she had supreme confidence he could.
After about a month at the halfway house, Ryan was permitted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to return home. He is on home confinement until March, meaning he wears an ankle monitor and has travel limitations. After home confinement, Ryan will be on probation for three years.
His days are now occupied by family, school and work, a deliberately busy schedule.
“It gives me purpose, makes me feel like an adult,” said Ryan, who turned 31 in July. “Everything is going great. I’m in a good space.”
Despite the joyous feeling, challenges remain for Ryan and people like him working to reintegrate into society. He has a home and support system, but that is not true for everyone leaving prison.
‘Not just about me’
This wasn't Ryan McMillan's first time behind bars. He has been incarcerated a few times, including as a result of a 2008 felony conviction for selling narcotics.
Ryan said he previously had his priorities out of order and was absorbed with activities that led to negative consequences. He acknowledged his mistakes and is determined to do the necessary work to move forward with a stable family life.
“Whatever’s required of me, that’s what I’m going to do,” Ryan said.
While incarcerated, Ryan said he reached a point where he was “tired of being captive in my own mind and my own self” and wanted to improve his situation.
He wasted no time. On the drive back from Oxford, Ryan called potential employers and inquired about job openings. A few weeks later he was hired for full-time work on the second shift at a distribution center. He also attends school full time at Metropolitan State University, studying business administration.
Most days, Ryan wakes up and does schoolwork or assists Nevaeh, who attends elementary school from home. That is followed by classes and a workout. He then drives to work, gets home from his shift after 2 a.m., sleeps for a few hours and is back at it.
The days are full, and Ryan appreciates school and work providing purpose and allowing him to lessen the burden shouldered by McKenzie during his imprisonment.
“That motivates me to keep going, even when it’s hard,” he said. “I know it’s not just about me.”
McKenzie, who also has a full slate of work and graduate school courses, said his return represents an enormous weight lifted. Instead of her spending every free moment working on his release, they can share a meal. Instead of all expenses coming from her paycheck, both of them earn income.
The couple enjoys watching movies when time allows, and McKenzie is updating Ryan on recent pop culture. But their mere presence together, regardless of activity, is enough. McKenize said they “could be sitting in the living room doing absolutely nothing” and she would be happy.
“Our house feels extremely small all of a sudden,” McKenzie said. “It’s what I’ve been waiting for for a long time.”
Free time is spent almost entirely at home because of the pandemic, but a few weekend excursions have occurred, including an arcade visit with Nevaeh and Ryan’s three sons from a previous relationship. McKenzie said Ryan is “a big kid at heart,” and she has enjoyed seeing the lighter, paternal side of his personality in recent months.
Small adjustments have occurred, like Ryan learning new technology, but his transition has largely been seamless. He had trouble sleeping upon his return, a lingering effect of prison. That has improved, in part because of his exhausting schedule.
Continuing the fight
Ryan stays motivated and disciplined with the aid of a close circle of family and friends. One person he recently connected with was Eau Claire County Supervisor Kim Cronk, who supported both of the McMillans in the past year. Cronk was introduced to them through a mutual acquaintance, and she advocated for Ryan’s early release and lent an ear to McKenzie during Ryan’s incarceration.
On Ryan’s release day, the couple FaceTimed Cronk on the drive from Oxford to Minnesota. Even though Cronk and the McMillans haven't met in person because of the pandemic, they stay connected through texting and calls, and the McMillans plan to host Cronk for a homemade meal when it is safe.
McKenzie and Ryan said he has successfully reentered society in recent months despite the criminal justice system, not because of it.
“Things fell into place, and I don't think that’s because the system functioned how it needed to,” McKenzie said. “I don’t think they should get credit for that … They just put up so many barriers.”
One example of tight restrictions involved the drive to the halfway house on Ryan’s release date. The McMillans said they were given four hours maximum to make the trek, which usually lasts about three hours and 45 minutes, leaving little margin for error.
That month in the halfway house tested the McMillans, but they ultimately were unified. They stayed connected with their motto of “patience and persistence” when he was incarcerated, and Ryan said that meant everything to him and sustained him in the halfway house.
For someone like Ryan who is returning to society, he and McKenzie said better assistance with technology, employment and housing could help lead to a better reentry process.
They also said personal connections provided crucial help for Ryan after prison.
“If an individual does not have family or friends for support, there needs to be a way to set individuals up with a support system, not simply in the form of resources but in the form of people,” McKenzie wrote in an email. “It takes a village.”
Cronk also said reentry should be individualized around what a person needs and added that a sense of belonging is crucial.
“We need to humanize one another and find ways to have true accountability, repair, and healing,” Cronk wrote in an email. “When we disconnect people, families and communities, the ripple effects can and often become generational harm.”
McKenzie, a licensed graduate social worker, is working on a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration at Metropolitan State University. She is not directly involved with the justice system right now but plans to be soon. Her experience with Ryan has clarified the potential damages of incarceration, so she wants to improve those circumstances.
“The fight is definitely not over,” McKenzie said.
Cronk agreed and said many people aren’t aware “how big of a reach the talons of the system have on people’s lives.”
Pandemic and prisons
That is more true than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, when incarcerated people are much more likely to contract and die from COVID-19 in custody than the general public.
Cronk believes more people should be granted early release from incarceration because it could improve their personal lives and make prisons safer from a public health perspective.
“There are many, many more people who need to come home,” Cronk wrote. “This has been the case for a long, long time, but during a pandemic it is imperative that so many more people are able to come home. We have so many people with talent, creativity, solutions, skills, leadership and love who can help us so much more out here.”
Ryan has taken part in a few leadership activities. He has spoken to adolescents and said he likes sharing his story and showing that, with enough support and mental fortitude, transformation is possible.
“I just want to help humanity as a whole,” Ryan said.
Ryan also keeps in touch with people he met at FCI Oxford, since he knows how lonely and difficult imprisonment can be, particularly during the pandemic.
When the pandemic hit in March, Ryan mainly felt afraid, especially for the older people he knew like his mother and grandmother. One of the first things he did upon his release was visit his mother, who lives in the Twin Cities and is “like my best friend,” Ryan said.
When they embraced for the first time in years, Ryan said he felt her pain and stress evaporate. Reuniting with his mother was “like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Ryan said. “It made my heart smile.”
It is tough not seeing most friends and family in person because of the coronavirus, but Ryan views it as another challenge to patiently and persistently work through.
“It’s taken a toll, but you get through it,” Ryan said. “I just take the good with the bad and try to stay safe.”
After fear and uncertainty for Ryan and his loved ones during the final six months of his imprisonment, most days now involve more good than bad, but the struggle continues.