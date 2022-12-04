Today is Monday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2022. There are 26 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, died at age 95.
On this date
In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria, at age 35.
In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ’49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein was granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.
In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.
In 1955, the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merged to form the AFL-CIO under its first president, George Meany.
In 1994, Republicans chose Newt Gingrich to be the first GOP speaker of the House in four decades.
In 2009, a jury in Perugia, Italy, convicted American student Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, of murdering Knox’s British roommate, Meredith Kercher, and sentenced them to long prison terms. (After a series of back-and-forth rulings, Knox and Sollecito were definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.)
In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had asked the relevant House committee chairs to begin drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, saying his actions left them “no choice” but to act swiftly; in response, Trump tweeted that Democrats had “gone crazy.” (Trump would be impeached by the House on charges of obstruction and abuse of power, but the Senate voted to acquit in the first of two Trump impeachment trials.)
Ten years ago
Port clerks ended an eight-day strike at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach after winning guarantees against the outsourcing of jobs.
Five years ago
Democratic congressman John Conyers of Michigan resigned from Congress after a nearly 53-year career, becoming the first Capitol Hill politician to lose his job amid the sexual misconduct allegations sweeping through the nation’s workplaces.
One year ago
Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died at 98.
Today’s birthdays
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett, 75.
World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins, 73.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk, 65.
Country singer Ty England, 59.
Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls), 57.
Country singer Gary Allan, 55.
Comedian-actor Margaret Cho, 54.
Actor Paula Patton, 47.
Actor Amy Acker, 46.
Actor Nick Stahl, 43.
Actor Adan Canto, 41.
Actor Frankie Muniz, 37.
MLB outfielder Christian Yelich, 31.