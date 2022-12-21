Today in History

Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2022. There are nine days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Dec. 22, 1990, Lech Walesa took the oath of office as Poland’s first popularly elected president.
On this date
In 1858, opera composer Giacomo Puccini was born in Lucca, Italy.
In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)
In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.
In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four youths on a Manhattan subway, claiming they were about to rob him.
In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, the last of Eastern Europe’s hard-line Communist rulers, was toppled from power in a popular uprising.
In 1992, a Libyan Boeing 727 jetliner crashed after a midair collision with a MiG fighter, killing all 157 aboard the jetliner, and both crew members of the fighter jet.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
In 2020, President Donald Trump unexpectedly released two videos, one falsely declaring that he had won the election in a “landslide,” and the other urging lawmakers to increase direct payments for most individuals to $2,000 in a COVID relief package, a move opposed by most Republicans.
Ten years ago
The late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye was praised as a humble leader who embodied honor, dignity and duty during a public visitation at Hawaii’s state Capitol, five days after his death at age 88.
Five years ago
The wildfire that had burned its way through communities and wilderness northwest of Los Angeles became the largest blaze ever officially recorded in California; it had scorched 273,400 acres and destroyed more than 700 homes.
One year ago
U.S. health regulators authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans would be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Hector Elizondo, 86.
Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz, 79.
Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton, 78.
Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, 77.
Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), 74.
Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey, 74.
Golfer Jan Stephenson, 71.
Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell, 62.
Actor Ralph Fiennes, 60.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, 52.
Actor Greg Finley, 38.
R&B singer Jordin Sparks, 33.
Pop singer Meghan Trainor, 29.