EAU CLAIRE — Train station sites are being considered for a potential passenger rail in western Wisconsin.
The Chippewa-St. Croix Passenger Rail Commission during its meeting Wednesday discussed possible future locations for passengers to board and depart trains running from Eau Claire to St. Paul.
Nothing is close to being finalized, but Scott Rogers, commission member and Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of governmental affairs, said likely station locations in Wisconsin will include Eau Claire, Menomonie, Baldwin and Hudson. Rogers added that a station in Hudson could have a public transit shuttle to nearby River Falls.
Rogers also said that trains will likely be worked on in Altoona, but it is uncertain if a passenger stop in Altoona will exist. Another possibility includes a stop in Stillwater, Minnesota.
If eventually constructed as currently planned, which would likely take several years, the passenger rail would impact four counties and eight municipalities in western Wisconsin: Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, St. Croix County, and the municipalities of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Menomonie, Baldwin, New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson.
Union Pacific, the railroad company that has expressed a willingness to rent existing railroad tracks for the passenger rail to use, is in the midst of a route study that will conclude this fall. Topics considered in the study include the condition of existing tracks between Eau Claire and St. Paul; the likelihood of operating additional trains; and figuring out how to navigate a busy junction just outside Saint Paul.
Determining locations and building passenger rail stops won’t occur anytime soon, but local entities have started the process.
The Passenger Rail Commission’s next meeting is expected to take place in mid-July.