EAU CLAIRE — Grant applications for Eau Claire County businesses and nonprofits to receive federal COVID-19 aid should be coming out soon.
The county American Rescue Plan funding task force during its meeting Monday considered possibilities for awarding $2 million to businesses and nonprofits via two types of grants.
One type would be grants worth $5,000 to help individual businesses and nonprofits recover from the pandemic. The other type would be grants worth between $5,000 and $100,000 for organizations to help the community deal with the pandemic. An organization could receive both types of grants if it is eligible.
The discussion was based on draft proposals from the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the county’s third-party grant administrator. The regional planning commission proposed allocating $750,000 for smaller grants and $1.25 million for larger grants, but those figures have not been finalized.
As proposed, businesses and nonprofits could spend the $5,000 grants on any operating cost as long as they outline how the money will help them recover from the pandemic.
The $5,000 grants would be advertised for one month. After that, applications would be open for two weeks to eligible organizations with 20 or fewer employees on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizations that haven’t received prior pandemic relief will be prioritized.
Regional planning commission employees expect many entities will apply to receive smaller grants.
“There is really a very large need out there,” said Lynn Nelson, executive director of the regional planning commission. “I think that there will not be a problem in getting rid of that money.”
As proposed, the larger grants of up to $100,000 would also be awarded to businesses and nonprofits with 20 or fewer workers. Nelson said money for those grants is “looking outward into the community. How can businesses and nonprofits help the larger community at a greater scale recover from the impacts of the pandemic?”
Nelson added that the funds could “be used for a continuation of something that’s already in place or for a new type of effort.”
The grants of up to $100,000 would be advertised for two months before applications are due. Applicants would likely be required to provide matching funds to receive grants and might be interviewed about their applications.
The larger grants would entail a more thorough application process, and a group would review applications and award points to determine which entities should receive money. Applicants would be evaluated based on six areas: need for the project; meeting the need; timing; staffing and partnerships; budget and matching funds; and disproportionately impacted communities or populations.
Task force members will provide additional feedback to the regional planning commission before meeting next week to further discuss grant allocation, eligibility, application criteria and public outreach.
Because the money will likely go quickly, it is important for the task force to determine grant eligibility.
“Two million dollars doesn’t really go very far, and so we do need criteria to focus on those entities that were impacted in the greatest way or that can provide the greatest assistance with recovery,” Nelson said. “It’s important to have some of those criteria in place, or it’ll be very difficult to serve the people that you’re trying to help.”
The ARP funding task force is in charge of recommending what area businesses and nonprofits should receive federal COVID-19 aid the county was awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Those recommendations require approval from the county Administration Committee and County Board. The county received $20.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and currently has about $14.8 million left to allocate by the end of 2024.
Norb Kirk, county finance director and task force member, said the grant proposals from the regional planning commission are good starting points. He noted that the granting process will likely evolve after more information is known about community demand.
“We don’t know what the exact need is, and we’re not going to get it perfect,” Kirk said. “As soon as we publish (the grant applications), we’re going to get questions, we’re going to get things that we may have to adjust. Even in our best efforts, we’re not going to probably cover everybody in every situation, but I think it’s a really sound approach.”