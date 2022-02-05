EAU CLAIRE — Katherine Schneider needed a ride to the airport, so she called a taxi. When the vehicle arrived, though, the driver declined to take Schneider because she had a Seeing Eye dog. Schneider, who is blind, had to call a friend for a last-minute lift.
That encounter highlighted for Schneider the importance of reliable, accessible transportation. As an Eau Claire County supervisor, Schneider co-authored a County Board proclamation declaring last Friday Transit Equity Day.
“That experience of, ‘I need transportation’ is dear to me,” Schneider said.
Transit Equity Day is a national event that takes place Feb. 4, and local proclamations from the County Board and Eau Claire City Council began in recent years. Gov. Tony Evers issued a state proclamation this year as well.
“Affordable, reliable public transit is an essential public service, on par with utilities such as water and electricity,” the county proclamation states.
The day occurs on Rosa Parks’ birthday. On Friday, city buses and paratransit vehicles carried roses and information about Parks and transit equity.
In Alabama in 1955, Parks, a Black woman, refused to give her city bus seat to a white passenger, which was required under segregation laws at the time. Her subsequent arrest led to the Montgomery bus boycott that eventually resulted in transit integration.
Schneider said Parks’ story resonates with her.
“I really identify with what Rosa Parks did, because I’ve experienced denials of transportation,” Schneider said. “Hers were, ‘Go to the back of the bus because you’re Black.’ Mine were, ‘Get off. You can’t get on the transportation because you have a guide dog.’ … For most people, it’s a history lesson, and for me it's a lived experience.”
Providing independence
Renee Tyler, Eau Claire community services director, said it is phenomenal how Parks helped start the civil rights movement, which includes transit. Tyler said equitable transit provides options for people to go to work, school and maintain their independence.
“The ability for everyone in any community in this country to have access to public transportation is paramount,” Tyler said. “We often take for granted (that) we get in our cars and we’re good. Everybody doesn’t have a car. Everybody doesn’t have the means to drive, and (transit) is an equalizer… Everyone should have the ability to access the amenities in their community.”
Transit has allowed Georgia Eaton to access amenities. Eaton, vice chair of the Eau Claire city transit commission, has progressive multiple sclerosis and uses a power chair.
Eaton said transit has been crucial for her to lead a meaningful life. It has allowed her to shop, travel and socialize.
“As far as equity goes, I am the poster child for that,” Eaton said. “Free will is the most important thing to me, and … (transit) allows that independence for me to decide, ‘I’m going to go here, I’m going to go there, I’m going to take care of myself.’”
After giving up her driver’s license around 2015 because of MS, Eaton was considering transportation options. After she contacted the city, Tom Wagener, Eau Claire transit manager, and another staffer drove a bus to Eaton’s home and demonstrated how to use it.
Eaton appreciated the lesson but was still reluctant to take the bus. Eventually she gave it a try, and that decision has profoundly impacted her.
“I decided, 'I can do this. I can do this,’" Eaton said. “I feel like it saved my life when I started taking the bus.”
‘Buses are for everybody’
The most tangible forms of public transit are city buses. Transit also means safe, reliable ways for pedestrians to navigate, such as curb cuts and crosswalks, and paratransit for people with disabilities.
Abby Vans is the paratransit provider in Eau Claire. It offers door-to-door rides for people with disabilities who qualify.
This year, paratransit is officially part of the county proclamation for the first time, an encouraging sign for Schneider.
“It’s so appropriate, because Rosa Parks was about, ‘The buses are for everybody,’” Schneider said. “I’m really pleased that we’re honoring that more fully this year.”
Philip Swanhorst worked as a city bus driver from 2001-17 and was instrumental in getting Transit Equity Day locally recognized. Swanhorst is president emeritus of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1310, which represents Eau Claire city bus drivers.
Like Schneider, Swanhorst is encouraged to see recognition for paratransit, but he said that doesn’t mean equity has been achieved.
“Equity to me (is) when it’s accessible to anyone and everyone, as it should be,” said Swanhorst, a city transit commission member. “There are other things we probably haven’t even thought of that other people can’t enjoy … because it still isn’t fully equitable.”
Equity challenges
Transit disparities exist for people with disabilities. According to a report from the The American Association of People with Disabilities and The Leadership Conference Education Fund, 31% of adults with disabilities have inadequate transportation, compared to 13% for adults without disabilities.
That disparity is one challenge to making transit equity a reality. Another is the limited operating hours of Eau Claire buses.
Most notably, buses do not run on Sundays, an issue of which Wagener is well aware.
“That’s a challenge for everyone in the community,” Wagener said. “If you don’t have your own means of transportation, how do you get around on Sundays? … That’s something that we would like to provide, but there has to be the capability of meeting that with funding and resources.”
Several people said more state money is needed to improve city transit, including Eau Claire City Councilman Jeremy Gragert.
“We basically have the same transit system that we had 25 years ago because we haven’t been seeing the kinds of (necessary) investments,” Gragert said. “We need to find a way to fund Sunday bus service, because right now it’s a big gap in our system.”
Tyler said providing more equitable transit is an ongoing process, noting that the city constantly reviews potential bus routes to offer as many services as possible.
“We do not ignore problems or barriers that are brought to our attention,” Tyler said. “We might miss things, but (we) look and are not blind to inefficiencies in the system.”
‘An important option’
Gragert often rides city buses during winter, saying they provide transportation for “people of all walks of life.”
He said area residents could take buses more often, especially for recreation.
“I have no illusions that our transit system is necessarily good enough to work for every single trip that someone has, but it should be an important option,” Gragert said.
Eaton takes the bus as much as possible in warmer months. She rides less often in winter but enjoys occasional evening trips to view Christmas lights.
“Taking the bus makes me feel young,” Eaton said.
Rides also serve as social occasions. Eaton met a woman on the bus who is now her good friend, and Eaton was recently asked to be a bridesmaid in her wedding.
Before MS, Eaton had never taken the bus and was hesitant because of safety concerns, but she quickly realized her fears were unfounded.
“I’m proud that I’m a transit user,” Eaton said. “I’ve never, ever had a negative experience … People who take the bus are very good people … We’re homeowners, we’re students, we’re employees and moms and dads and sisters.”
Supervisor Judy Gatlin, who co-wrote the county proclamation, rode the city bus when she worked at UW-Eau Claire. It offered a reliable, convenient commute, and Gatlin said that would ideally be the case for everyone.
“The bus worked out perfectly for me, which it didn’t for a lot of people,” Gatlin said.
In addition to helping people work and shop, Gatlin said equitable transit could benefit the environment by resulting in fewer cars that emit greenhouse gases.
“If you’re going to have sustainability, if you want to get vehicles off the roads, you’re going to have to have a way to move people,” Gatlin said.
Indeed, the city and county proclamations state that transit is “part of a strategy to combat climate change.”
‘Unsung heroes’
Swanhorst enjoyed driving a bus for over 15 years and getting to know the community. He said a misconception is that bus drivers won’t assist riders, when in reality they are willing to do so.
“We’re there to help you,” Swanhorst said.
Several people praised transit employees for their selfless work, and Tyler said they are “unsung heroes.”
There are about 30 city bus drivers, and Tyler and Wagener said they play a key role in treating riders with dignity. Tyler said that has been especially true during the pandemic.
“(Drivers) are frontline workers, and they are not recognized the way they should be,” Tyler said. “They drive and they put themselves at risk daily.”
Swanhorst said the early months of the pandemic were particularly difficult for bus drivers, but he said the city served them well by using protective shields and eliminating front door entry to limit close contact.
“We did better here than a lot of places in the country,” Swanhorst said. “Was it perfect? No … but they’ve done a good job of protecting the drivers.”
Schneider, who uses transit and paratransit, thanked drivers for their labor and understanding of her disability, unlike the taxi driver years ago.
“Without them, we wouldn’t get where we need to get,” Schneider said.
For Schneider and the community, Transit Equity Day noted the progress made thanks to Parks and many others, and it served as a reminder of work that remains.