EAU CLAIRE — Following the tumultuous departure of Olga Diaz from the role of UW-Eau Claire's vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs, two interim leadership positions have been filled in the newly separated division of EDI on campus, the university announced Friday.

Teresa O'Halloran, campus affirmative action officer and Title IX administrator, has been named interim assistant chancellor for EDI and Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, professor of history, will serve as interim executive director for EDI engagement.

Selika Ducksworth-Lawton

