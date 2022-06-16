RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has approved the addition of three new Bachelor of Science undergraduate majors at UW-River Falls, the university announced on Tuesday.
The majors — finance, management and marketing — were emphasis options in the existing Bachelor of Science Business Administration program prior to the announcement, the university stated.
“These new standalone majors in finance, management and marketing will help our students to be more focused on their area of passion within the very broad business field and more prepared for internships and employment in their area of interest,” said College of Business and Economics Acting Dean Dawn Hukai in a UW-River Falls news release.
A finance major prepares students to understand portfolio management, financial and personal risk management, financial institutions, international financial management and asset valuation, the university stated. Finance graduates often secure careers in banking, insurance and risk management, real estate, investments, financial analysis and personal financial planning.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the market for financial analysts is projected to grow 5% from 2019 to 2029, faster than average for all occupations.
The management major prepares students to motivate people, lead a business unit, form and implement a company strategy, and succeed in business, non-profit, government and graduate study, UW-River Falls stated. Management graduates often pursue careers in human resources, business analysis, project management, small business management, entrepreneurship, logistics and innovation.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the market for management analysts is projected to grow 14% from 2019 to 2029, faster than average for all occupations. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development projects a 5.9% growth rate in the demand for general and operational managers, faster than the average for all occupations.
A marketing major prepares students to assess consumer and business behavior to determine the products and services people and organizations need and want and how to design, promote and distribute them, the university stated. Marketing graduates often choose careers in advertising, brand management, marketing research analysis, public relations and professional sales.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the market for advertising, promotions and marketing managers is projected to grow 10% from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations.
“This is really what students want,” Hukai said. “Students can still get a general business administration major as well. The changes are part of an ongoing process of review for our majors in demand and to meet the needs of our students and employers.”
Students would also be prepared to go to graduate school after graduating in the new majors, Hukai noted.
The new majors will be open to students beginning in the fall.