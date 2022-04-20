MENOMONIE — UW-Stout announced on Wednesday the appointment of Quin Brooks as the university’s inaugural assistant chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
The university’s EDI unit, established in August 2021, prioritizes UW-Stout’s commitment to EDI across the university community.
Brooks currently serves as assistant dean of Diversity, Inclusion and Contemporary Student Services at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark.
“I’m delighted that Dr. Brooks will be joining UW-Stout to lead the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion unit. Her experience, educational background, and leadership philosophy and skills will help move forward critical work at the university and throughout the community,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said in a UW-Stout press release. “Dr. Brooks will be instrumental in helping advance Stout’s FOCUS2030 goals, including efforts to eliminate barriers for our historically underserved populations.”
Brooks has a doctorate in leadership studies from Carolina University in Winston-Salem, N.C.; a master’s degree in leadership and ethics from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.; and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Troy University in Troy, Ala.
“It is with the utmost enthusiasm that I prepare to serve the UW-Stout family in this role,” Brooks said in the press release. “I look forward to helping UW-Stout enhance its essence of inclusive excellence by creating and maintaining a campus culture in which the identities of our students, faculty, and staff are validated and celebrated in their entirety.”
Brooks will begin work Monday, July 11, at UW-Stout.