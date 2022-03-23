RICE LAKE — After 50 years of passionate, unwavering service, UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Professor Emeritus Mary Hoeft has retired from her beloved post, making way for new educators to follow in her footsteps.
Hoeft, a professor of French and communication arts, always knew she wanted to be an educator. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree at Oshkosh, her Master’s at Eau Claire, a diploma in France and other advanced coursework at Madison, Hoeft took her first and only teaching job in 1971.
“When I was in college there were two things that I loved,” Hoeft said during a phone interview. “One was French, and the other was public speaking and communication arts. I loved those two things, so I said, ‘I’m going to major in speech and minor in French.’ And my advisor said, ‘Well, plan on never getting a job, because if you’re going to major in speech, you want to minor in English. If you’re going to take French, you’ll need to accompany that with Spanish.’ And I said, ‘I’ll tell you what: I’m going to do the two things I love.’”
Hoeft pointed to this decision as the reason she got hired. At the time, UW-Eau Claire — Barron County was called Stout State University — Barron County Campus. The university was looking for a professor who could teach both French and communications, and Hoeft was a perfect fit.
“Following my passion got me exactly what I wanted,” she said. And for five decades, Hoeft continued teaching in both departments up until her retirement.
Hoeft is the longest-serving faculty member in the history of the two-year University of Wisconsin campuses. She taught her final class with the university in December 2021.
During her career, Hoeft was named a Wisconsin Teaching Scholar, she had received The Chancellor’s Career Award from former UW System President Ray Cross, and she has authored several papers, articles and books. Hoeft is the recipient of two Kaplan Awards for innovative teaching and has received an Exceptional Service Award for six years of campus leadership as Steering Chair.
Loving the challenge
Despite the challenges faced by many educators over the years, Hoeft remained steadfast in her love for shaping young minds and igniting new passions in her students. And even when she thought she might be ready for “something more” — like teaching at a larger university, for example — Hoeft said she always found herself drawn back to UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.
“I think about the wonderful, wonderful gem of a campus in Rice Lake,” Hoeft said. “It’s gone through multiple transformations, many names, but it has never stopped having the best educators. What a place for young people to get their start at a university … I have taught some of the most outstanding students that I could ever imagine.”
One of the bigger changes undergone by the university came in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced university educators to reformat their classes.
Hoeft addressed the new challenge head-on, recording 26 lectures and learning how to grade audio submissions of student speeches.
“This old dog learned a lot of new tricks during COVID. Each semester, I was faced with a new challenge and I loved it,” Hoeft said. “I guess after so many years I enjoyed something new. Technology is not my best friend, but as it turned out, it wasn’t an enemy. We worked really well together.”
As Hoeft looks back on a career full of changes, she said her biggest takeaway from teaching at the university for 50 years is that she is just incredibly lucky to love what she does. She said she couldn’t wait to teach her classes each morning, and it has always been a thrill to see her students grow from year to year.
Students benefit the most from teachers who are passionate about what they teach, Hoeft said.
“I think we are in the best of professions where we can inspire young minds, where we can help young people to find their focus, and I hope that (young educators) find joy in it,” Hoeft said.
“And if they don’t, I urge them to find a new career. Because wouldn’t it be nice if the only people that were still involved in teaching were those who felt joy?”
Time for change
Walking into her final class in December of last year, Hoeft called the moment “bittersweet.”
In part, Hoeft’s decision to retire came with the hiring of a new professor at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. Hoeft said she wanted to ensure that the new tenure-track professor had enough classes to teach.
“Enrollment is a challenge, and I wanted to make sure that his classes were full. And I had 50 years of wonderful opportunities,” Hoeft explained. “I hated stepping away from something I love so much, but I think it was time for me to explore new things.”
Since retiring, Hoeft has turned her attention toward finding new outlets for teaching. In recent months, she started volunteering with a class of second graders twice a week. Hoeft said she also hopes to eventually teach for a time in Japan.
Aside from teaching, Hoeft said another passion of hers is restorative justice. In 2020, Hoeft released a book about Barron County’s restorative justice programs. She said she would like to spend more time promoting her book and advocating for juvenile offenders and victims of crime.
Recognition of service
The UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Foundation will recognize and celebrate Hoeft’s 50 years of service from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in the university Commons, 1800 College Drive.
Hoeft’s friends, family, former colleagues and students are all invited to attend, share stories and memories of Hoeft’s time at the university, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cake and a cash bar.
“I taught with Mary for over 30 years,” said Professor Emeritus Linda Tollefsrud. “Every semester that I can remember, Mary Hoeft announced that this was her best group of students ever! I think that pretty much summarizes her persistent enthusiasm for teaching. When individuals struggled, Mary was always there as an advocate for the ‘underdog.’ ”
Additionally, the Foundation has created the Professor Mary Hoeft Scholarship, which will be awarded to UW-Eau Claire — Barron County students who demonstrate a commitment to learning, determination to succeed and financial need. Donations in Hoeft’s honor will be accepted at the event or by mail at UWECBC Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rice Lake, WI 54868, or online at https://connect.uwec.edu/barron-county (include #6070 Hoeft Fund in the notation).
“I’m just one of those very, very, very few lucky people who thought I would love teaching, got into the profession and loved every moment of it,” Hoeft said. “I’m one of those people who would say, ‘I would do this for nothing.’ Right now, in retirement, I am doing it for nothing — I love it, and I’m doing it for nothing.”