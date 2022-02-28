EAU CLAIRE — Developers have postponed a proposal to rezone land and build a large subdivision in the town of Washington.
Developer Craig Wurzer, who applied for the rezoning request, submitted a request last Thursday to postpone the proposal before it is considered by the Eau Claire County Board.
“We feel it is best for all parties involved to allow us additional time to meet with the neighborhood group and/or discuss alternatives that will meet the town and county policies at hand to see if we can work out a plausible solution that will fit with the neighbors and what is needed as a development team to make this a good neighborhood for all parties,” Wurzer wrote.
Because of Wurzer’s request, County Board Chairman Nick Smiar did not place the rezoning proposal on today's County Board meeting agenda.
There was not a timeline specified for when the proposal will return. It could come back as soon as the County Board’s next meeting on March 15.
The development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, is proposed to be constructed at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire.
More than 300 residents have signed a protest petition opposing the development. Residents expressed concerns with maintaining a rural way of life, traffic safety and environmental impacts as reasons why they did not support the request.
Last week, the county Planning and Development Committee had a split vote of 2-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning request. Supervisor Nancy Coffey was absent from the meeting but submitted a public comment outlining her opposition to the proposal.
The Washington Town Board recommended approval of the proposal earlier in February. County staff also recommended approval of the rezoning proposal.
Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, is part of CDPG Developers, the entity proposing the subdivision. The development team also includes Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.
During the Planning and Development Committee meeting, Holzinger said the development group is receptive to adjusting its proposal.
“We are open to suggestions and we expect a lot of feedback from you folks so that we can move forward and do something that the entire community can be proud of,” Holzinger said.
The request to rezone 238 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district is the third rezoning proposal on the same stretch of land in about a year from the same development group. In February 2021, developers withdrew a rezoning proposal before the County Board could vote on it. They brought back a separate, very similar petition that was denied by the County Board in June 2021.
This year’s proposal closely resembles those from last year, though there are differences. This subdivision would have space for 107 single-family home lots, slightly less than the 117 home lots proposed last year. Also, every home would have an individual septic system, unlike last year’s proposal that included the majority of homes using community-based septic systems.