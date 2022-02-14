EAU CLAIRE — Developers have a new proposal to rezone land and eventually build a subdivision with more than 100 homes in the town of Washington.
The proposal is similar to two proposals last year from the same development group. One proposal was withdrawn, and the other was denied by the Eau Claire County Board. Many Washington residents spoke in opposition to the proposed developments last year.
The development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, is proposed to be constructed at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road, just south of Eau Claire. The proposal would rezone 238 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district.
This year’s proposal closely resembles those from last year, though there are differences. This subdivision would have space for 107 single-family home lots, slightly less than the 117 home lots proposed last year. Also, every home would have an individual septic system, unlike last year’s proposal that included the majority of homes using community-based septic systems.
Craig Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, applied for the rezoning request. Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, which also includes Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.
Washington residents last year cited numerous issues with the impact Orchard Hills subdivision could have on the area. They expressed concern with maintaining a rural way of life, preserving farmland, traffic safety, noise pollution, light pollution and environmental impacts as reasons why they did not support the request. Many residents signed a protest petition last year opposing the development, and a protest petition was created last month in opposition to the current proposal.
This is the third rezoning proposal on the same stretch of land in about a year from the development group. In February 2021, developers withdrew a rezoning proposal before bringing back a separate, nearly identical petition that was ultimately denied by the County Board in June 2021.
Several aspects need to be approved before a subdivision can be built, and the rezoning proposal is the first step in the process. The Washington Town Board will meet Thursday to consider the rezoning proposal. The rezoning petition should then be considered by the county Planning and Development Committee during its Feb. 22 meeting. If the Planning and Development Committee makes a recommendation, the rezoning proposal will be considered by the County Board during its March 1 meeting.
If the County Board approves the rezoning proposal, a preliminary plat and final plat also require approval.