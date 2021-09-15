EAU CLAIRE — Orvin Wollum can still hear the church bell tolling. Growing up across the street from Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Wollum listened as his father rang the bell before every Sunday service.
As a kid, Wollum attended service every week with his family. That continued through adulthood, and the church has served as a significant, constant presence throughout his nine-decade life.
That significance has applied to Lenora Wollum over the past six decades. After she and Orvin married in 1959, they went to church weekly and were actively involved in its operations, with Orvin serving as deacon at one point.
“It was our life,” Lenora said. “It really was.”
The Wollums now live in Eau Claire and makes the 25-minute drive to Rock Creek church if weather permits. Orvin’s father long stopped working there, but the bell still rings each Sunday.
Rock Creek Lutheran Church, located about halfway between Eau Claire and Durand at N1101 810th St., Mondovi, will host its 150th anniversary celebration Sunday, Sept. 19. The sesquicentennial event will include a service, meal, building tour and photo slideshow. Some former church pastors should be in attendance as well.
Pastor Bethany Walker appreciates that the church has stood as a local pillar for over a century, and she enjoys seeing multiple generations attending services together.
“The fact that a faith community can remain a force in the community for that amount of time is certainly a testament to what God’s up to in the community, but also the faithfulness of the people that make up the church,” Walker said. “That they’re still passing the faith onto one another after all these years is pretty remarkable.”
Parishioner Julie Rinholen agreed.
“I’m just really impressed with how the people kept it going, their time and spirit,” Rinholen said. “Nothing brought them down.”
Rinholen has taught Sunday school at the church for 40 years and is its unofficial historian. She appreciates the church’s rural location and familiar faces.
Surrounded by farmland, the church stands where it was rebuilt in 1920. The building was initially erected on the nearby Meridean Island in 1888 but then was taken down, hauled to its current location and reconstructed. The first Rock Creek church burned in 1886 after being struck by lightning.
Stained glass windows in the church entryway welcome visitors and surround its pews. A painting that was completed in 1897 hangs above the altar. Additions have modernized the building over the years, including air conditioning and televisions mounted on walls.
The church interior also looks different than it did a year-and-a-half ago. Ropes block off every other pew to ensure physical distancing as a COVID-19 safety measure, and masks are recommended during indoor services.
A few outdoor services occurred last summer, but the church building was closed to worship for over a year before reopening this April. Walker said a typical Sunday service now has around 40 people, similar numbers to before the pandemic.
Walker, who became pastor in March 2019, said she immediately understood the fellowship between church members. She appreciates the sincerity of the parishioners, some of whom can trace their roots back to the church’s founding.
“A lot of families worship in the pews together … and do a good job of taking care of each other and (the) community because they’re all so close-knit,” Walker said. “They just are a really genuine bunch of people who love God and love their neighbors, and that’s demonstrated in the way that they are (a) community together.”
That community includes Rinholen and the Wollums, all of whom plan to attend the church’s 150th anniversary.
The event “celebrates a lot of people putting a lot of effort into keeping it going all these years,” Rinholen said. “It’s a long time, and it is still going. The numbers have dwindled, but we’re still here.”
Numerous changes and challenges have occurred over the past 150 years, but the church’s core — people working together to form a community — remains the same.