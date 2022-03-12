EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County roads have improved in recent years, and the county Highway Committee wants to see that continue.
During its meeting Thursday, the Highway Committee approved a resolution that set a goal for county roads to have a PASER rating of 7. The current rating is 6.6.
PASER stands for pavement surface and evaluation rating. It is a system that rates pavement from 1 through 10, with 7 considered good condition.
A rating of 7 is within reach, but that was not the case a few years ago. The county’s PASER rating stood at 5.4 in 2019.
Several factors have contributed to making county roads better. According to Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson, additional federal and state funding allowed the Highway Department to spend more money to fix roads. The department’s road improvement program has also led to efficient, precise spending on projects.
Supervisor Steve Chilson, Highway Committee chairman, said low oil prices before this year enabled the Highway Department to buy asphalt at inexpensive rates and work on more roads. The county last year improved 24 miles of roadways, a record high, according to Johnson.
Revenue from Eau Claire County’s vehicle registration fee has also helped “immensely,” Chilson said.
Johnson agreed.
“It’s been very critical in getting that PASER up as fast as we have,” Johnson said.
The vehicle registration fee, also known as the wheel tax, began in 2019. It added $30 per annual registration on top of the $75 state fee. The county had revenues of $2.45 million from the wheel tax in 2019, $2.42 million in 2020 and $2.47 million in 2021.There is no specific end date for the wheel tax.
All wheel tax revenue, more than $7 million in three years, has gone toward bridge and road improvements. The county’s bridge rating went from 78 in 2019 to 82 last year, exceeding the Highway Department’s goal of 80. County bridges are rated on a scale of 0 to 100.
Spurred in part by wheel tax money, the county’s PASER rating increased from 5.4 to 5.9 in 2020 and 6.6 in 2021, a quicker rate of improvement than Johnson expected. The recent improvements are part of a larger trend over the past decade. According to Johnson, the county PASER rating was 4.3 in 2009.
Federal, state and local investments have resulted in better surfaces on the county’s 421 miles of roads. Chilson said the county struggled to make progress when road conditions were poor, and he expressed pride in recent strides made.
“We were in bad, bad shape, so we were always chasing our tail,” Chilson said. “We’re in a much better position than we were seven, eight years ago.”
The Highway Committee aims for road conditions to keep improving before plateauing. Chilson thinks the county can reach a PASER rating of 7 in two to four years and then work to maintain that rating.
Johnson expects the resolution setting a goal of a 7 PASER rating will next be considered by the county Finance and Budget Committee to discuss the financial implications of reaching and maintaining a 7 rating.
The committee set as its goal a rating of 7 so proactive spending can occur to improve surfaces and reduce long-term costs. Chilson said maintenance such as seal coats, chip seals and overlays has increased road lifespan and resulted in fewer costly repairs.
“Once the road is replaced, we really attack it in a very progressive way to maintain it,” Chilson said. “It’s a lot less costly to maintain the road and extend the life of it.”
The Highway Department is planning to improve 24 miles of roads again this year, but there is a chance that number will be lower if gas prices continue to rise. If costs increase, Johnson said the county will more likely work on about 22 miles of road. If gas prices don’t increase and roadwork occurs as planned, Johnson said the county’s 2022 PASER rating is projected to increase to 6.85.
Roads are likely the most tangible aspect of county work, and they serve a vital function in the community. Johnson said roads are important for area jobs, businesses and recreation.
Improved surfaces make the area a safer, more reliable place to live, work and travel. The opposite is also true. Chilson recalled one stretch of poor road near Augusta that crumbled several years ago and needed to be temporarily graveled, resulting in nearby residents dealing with far more dust than normal.
Chilson said quality roadways amplify the county’s positive aspects.
“If you have good roads, it’s good for all the economic activity in the area,” Chilson said.
Chilson and Johnson have received positive feedback from residents impacted by road improvements, such as projects in Drammen and Fall Creek.
“They’re actually seeing that physical change, and they appreciate it,” Johnson said.
The county recently had subpar roadways, but due to timing and significant investments, the roads have improved. The Highway Committee intends for them to remain in good shape.