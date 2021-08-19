EAU CLAIRE — Compensation for living near a landfill, a critical point in ongoing negotiations between residents and Seven Mile Creek Landfill, is common in Wisconsin. But how much compensation and how it is calculated varies considerably.
Annual sociological payments are given to residents for the detrimental impacts caused by a landfill like noise, odor and litter. Property value guarantees ensure that homeowners receive fair value in a sale.
Town of Seymour homeowners near Seven Mile Creek Landfill receive neither annual payments nor property value guarantees. If homeowners receive compensation, it will be from a local control agreement reached by a landfill committee and GFL Environmental, the corporation that has operated the local landfill since fall 2020.
Compensation is paid to the majority of Wisconsinites who live near landfills owned by GFL. Most people receive a few thousand dollars annually and fair value if they sell property.
Seymour residents near the landfill have long advocated for comparable pay. Kathy Campbell, a member of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association who lives about a half-mile from the landfill, said compensation makes up for negative landfill impacts.
“We’re not being greedy,” Campbell said. “GFL is telling our community that they don’t value us as much as they do (people) in other areas of the state. That’s unacceptable.”
GFL-owned landfill agreements
Three of the five Wisconsin landfills owned by GFL provide annual payments and property value protection to nearby homeowners. At all three landfills, GFL continued existing compensation measures when it took over operations in 2020.
The three agreements each pay more than the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee’s proposed $1,500 per year. Payments are closer to a Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association proposal of $3,500 annually for homeowners within a half-mile of the landfill and $2,000 for those between a half-mile and one mile of the landfill. The three agreements all have property value guarantees, which the Landfill Siting Committee and neighborhood association also proposed.
At Emerald Park Landfill, compensation was included in a 1999 agreement. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Emerald Park Landfill accepted 489,574 tons of waste in 2020, the fifth-most in the state.
Homeowners near Emerald Park receive sociological payments of $3,000 per year with 5.2% annual increases. That means an eligible homeowner living near the landfill in 1999 received about $8,270 in 2020.
Property value guarantees also apply to homeowners. According to Mark Slocomb, Emerald Park Landfill Committee chairman, property value protection extends approximately one mile west, three-fourths of a mile north and one-half mile south of the landfill.
At Hickory Meadows Landfill, compensation went into place following a 1999 agreement. Hickory Meadows accepted 458,245 tons of waste in 2020, the sixth-most in the state.
Property value protection applies to homeowners within one mile of the landfill. Annual payments with yearly increases of at least 4% started at $2,000 for “owner-occupied corridor residential properties” and $1,500 for “owner-occupied abutting residential properties.”
According to Nathan Schneider, Hickory Meadows Landfill general manager, someone who owned and lived in a corridor residential property in 1999 received $4,740 last year. Someone who owned and lived in an abutting residential property in 1999 received $3,555 last year.
Glacier Ridge Landfill also compensates residents. The landfill accepted 649,570 tons of waste in 2020, fourth-highest in the state.
According to Lonn Walter, Glacier Ridge Landfill general manager, property value protection began in 1989 for homeowners within one mile of the landfill. Moreover, as part of a 2013 agreement, seven homeowners receive $3,000 annually and 11 homeowners receive $2,000 annually. There are no yearly increases.
Along with Seven Mile Creek Landfill, one other GFL operation in the state does not compensate nearby residents: Mallard Ridge Landfill. Mallard Ridge, located in Darien, accepted 237,260 tons of waste in 2020, the 11th-most in Wisconsin. GFL took over operations in 2020.
According to Cecil Logterman, Darien Town Board chairman, residents do not receive property value protection or annual payments because they knew about the landfill before purchasing property. However, Logterman said compensation for residents will likely be discussed during expansion negotiations in the near future.
Non-GFL landfill agreements
Three operations not owned by GFL that accepted waste volumes similar to Seven Mile Creek Landfill also compensate nearby residents to varying degrees. In 2020, Seven Mile Creek Landfill took in 344,930 tons of waste, eighth in the state.
Ridgeview Recycling & Disposal Facility accepted 423,148 tons of waste in 2020, the seventh-largest figure in Wisconsin. According to a 2004 agreement, Waste Management, owner of Ridgeview landfill, has property value protection in place for several homeowners adjacent to the landfill but no annual payments.
Marathon County Bluebird Ridge Recycling & Disposal Facility accepted 265,918 tons of waste in 2020, the ninth-most in the state. Marathon County owns the landfill, which is located in Ringle.
According to Meleesa Johnson, director of the Marathon County Solid Waste Department, there are no annual sociological payments nor property value protection for homeowners near Bluebird Ridge. However, Al Christensen, Ringle Town Board chairman, said about 20 residents were eligible for a one-time payment around 2014 for effects caused by the landfill.
The payments, which totaled $120,000, were based on factors including a house’s proximity to the landfill, prevailing winds and if Highway 29, which serves as a noise buffer, was located between a house and the landfill. The average homeowner was eligible to receive around $6,000.
Dane County Rodefeld Landfill accepted 238,656 tons of waste in 2020, the 10th-most in Wisconsin. Dane County owns the landfill. As part of a 2014 agreement, homeowners in four groups receive property value protection and annual payments with increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.
According to John Welch, director of the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables, annual payments are based on factors including proximity to the landfill, wind impacts and odor. Residents in Group A+ receive $6,000 per year. Residents in Group A receive $3,300 per year. Residents in Group B receive $2,200 per year. Residents in Group C receive $1,100 per year.
In 2020, annual payments were $6,412 for Group A+; $3,523 for Group A; $2,351 for Group B; and $1,175 for Group C. As part of the 2014 agreement, residents in Group A+ who bought homes after the previous agreement was signed in 1993 also received a one-time payment of $16,850.
Ongoing negotiations
The Seven Mile Creek Landfill negotiations, which began in 2019, are happening because of an expansion that would increase the landfill’s area from 10.56 million to 14.64 million cubic yards. The expansion is anticipated to add seven years to the landfill’s lifespan, which would result in operations continuing through 2029. Expansion cannot begin until local control negotiations are settled.
Some landfill-related benefits are in place. The town of Seymour, city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County receive money for every ton of waste brought to Seven Mile Creek Landfill; the current fee is about $1.70 per ton. Another perk is free garbage dumping at the landfill for Seymour residents on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
However, the most direct forms of compensation for homeowners are annual sociological payments and property value protection.
The Landfill Siting Committee requested annual payments of $1,500 and annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index for owner-occupied houses and farmhouses within one mile of the landfill, which would apply to about 100 homeowners. GFL responded with an offer of $1,500 per year and 1.5% annual increases for homeowners within three-fourths of a mile of the landfill, which would apply to around 60 properties.
The Landfill Siting Committee also asked for property value guarantees for homeowners within one mile of the landfill. In its June 28 counteroffer, GFL rejected any property value protection.
In an email to the Leader-Telegram, Timm Speerschneider, the attorney representing GFL, wrote that the corporation does not believe the landfill expansion will impact nearby property values. Speerschneider also wrote that GFL’s “predecessors have historically only provided property value protection when a regional landfill is being initially developed.”
However, GFL made a July 27 offer that would grant property value protection to a limited number of Seymour residents, listing 10 potentially eligible properties. Campbell called GFL’s offer “very disappointing.”
The Landfill Siting Committee has not responded to that offer. Stephen Nick, siting committee chairman, said advancements have occurred via attorney negotiations since the committee’s latest offer, but differences remain.
“Progress has been made on an issue of previous disagreement,” Nick wrote in an email. “While it is not a sufficient enough change in position by GFL to yet say with any certainty whether a compromise can be reached, it is encouraging that there has been some recent positive change in position.”
‘Seven more years of suffering’
For Campbell, who moved to her home in 1996, and many of her Seymour neighbors, a great deal of work has gone toward receiving compensation on par with residents near other GFL-owned Wisconsin landfills.
Over the years, Campbell and her husband said operators repeatedly assured them Seven Mile Creek Landfill would close soon.
“When are we going to have our security stabilized here, our future secure?” Campbell said.
The landfill’s current lifespan would end in 2022. The proposed expansion would close it in 2029.
Richard Ready, author of a study on landfills impacting nearby property values, believes that extension warrants compensation for homeowners.
“Delaying the closure by seven years — there would be an impact,” Ready said. “You have seven more years of suffering, and that’s worth something.”
It remains an open question how much that is worth.