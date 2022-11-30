Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2022. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
On this date
In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed. Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 6231, a Boeing 727, crashed near Stony Point, New York, with the loss of its three crew members (the plane had been chartered to pick up the Baltimore Colts football team in Buffalo, New York).
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber that was desperately needed for the war effort by reducing the use of tires.
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.
Ten years ago
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher fatally shot his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, then drove to Arrowhead Stadium and took his own life in front of the team’s coach and general manager.
Five years ago
Retired general Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump‘s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on Trump’s behalf. (Flynn would be pardoned by Trump after twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.)
One year ago
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen, 87.
World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino, 83.
Actor-singer Bette Midler, 77.
Actor Treat Williams, 71.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., 70.
Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman, 52.
R&B singer-actor Janelle Monae, 37.
Actor Zoe Kravitz, 34.