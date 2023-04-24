NFL Draft QBs Football

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young declares for the NFL draft, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are projected to go anywhere from the top 5 to top 15 picks in this draft. A year after Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise QBs. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft.

A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players.

