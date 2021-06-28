EAU CLAIRE — Another 125 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state over the weekend, along with nine deaths. In 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 15 cases were reported, with no new deaths.
The state's Department of Health Services hasn't reported new case totals over the weekend since before Memorial Day. The 125 new reported cases are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for an average of about 42 cases a day.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin has now reached more than 50% of the state population having received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Roughly 2.91 million (50.1%) of the population has now received at least one dose. Eau Claire County remains ahead of the state's rate, at 51.0% having one dose, while Chippewa (45.6%) and Dunn (39.5%) counties are below the state's rate.
Overall, eight counties in the state still haven't reached 40% of its population having a shot, with Taylor, Clark, Rusk and Jackson counties also on that list.