Marquette's David Joplin (23) drives against Xavier's Adam Kunkel, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big East men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The final night of the Big East Tournament never sounded like this before.

Tyler Kolek and No. 6 Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and didn't look back, beating No. 15 Xavier 65-51 on Saturday to win its first Big East championship after 18 seasons in the conference.

