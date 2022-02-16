Norman Lee Falch of Wheaton Township passed away February 11, 2022, due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Norm was born on October 1, 1956, to Earl and Estella Falch. Norm, who was one of 11 siblings, grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of Seymour, where he developed a strong work ethic that carried him throughout his life.
He attended Regis High School and received his associate’s degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College. For 30 years, Norm led a fulfilling career with W.S. Darley & CO. in Chippewa Falls, most recently serving as their Customer Service Manager before his retirement in 2016.
Although he made countless contributions to this world, he was first and foremost a loving husband and a wonderful father. He married his soulmate, Lynn Marie Bergquist, of Eau Claire, on January 13, 1979, and was happily married for 43 years. They had two beautiful children, Annie and Daniel, who were instilled with their father’s strong set of values, sense of humor, and love for the outdoors. Their family also hosted several cultural exchange students from countries like Japan, Thailand and Norway. Although Norm spent the bulk of his life in and around Eau Claire County, he reveled in learning about international cultures and customs.
Norm enjoyed many activities including cycling, hunting, cooking and watching college basketball, and was involved in many league sports throughout his life. He also coached his son’s baseball teams for several years in Seymour and Fall Creek. Norm always looked forward to the family vacation up North at Lake Namakagon, where he raced in the Firehouse 50 as part of 4-man cycling time trial with his brothers and nephews for more than 30 years.
To Norm, there was nothing better than spending time in the woods, and he went on numerous hunting trips with his brother, Ron. Norm had an infectious smile and it shined brightest on those sunny autumn days walking through the grouse woods with his two dogs by his side. It was during these prairie moments that he felt most at peace and one with nature.
Norm is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Annie Minami (Yuichiro); son, Daniel (Victoria); brothers, John, Ken, Tom and Ron; sisters, Mary Stewart, Judy Luse, Bonnie Menard and Sue Falch; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.