South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen reports about North Korea's missile launch with file image during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station on Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles toward the sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, three days after the North carried out what it called a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea. The letters on the TV screen read "North, launched multiple cruise missiles."

 AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched cruise missiles toward the sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, three days after the North carried out what it called a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea to protest its military drills with the United States.

North Korea has stepped up its weapons testing activities, saying they are in response to the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military training that it sees as an invasion rehearsal. Analysts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely intends to enlarge his arsenal to win greater outside concessions, while trying to boost an image of a strong leader amid domestic economic hardships.