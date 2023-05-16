Rochester, Minn. – The Northwoods League is excited to announce the launch of a new women's summer collegiate softball league. The league, which is set to debut in the summer of 2024, will provide female college athletes with an opportunity to compete at a high level during their offseason.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman/co-Founder, Dick Radatz, Jr.

