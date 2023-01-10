ANDERSON, William, 92, of Menomonie died Friday in Menomonie.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ARNESON, Lorraine M., 93, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BRAGEE, Kenneth W., 82, of Birchwood, born October 6, 1939 died January 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DINGEE, Carola, 59, of Colby died January 3 at home.
GILBERTSON, Glen E., 91, of Hixton died Thursday at Black River Memorial Hospital, Black River Falls.
JULIOT, Twylah D., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at home under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KING, Norma, 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
MUENZBERG, Randy N., 67, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RIDER, William H. “Billy”, 73, of Exeland died Friday in Rice Lake.
TANDBERG, Jeannette E., 97 died Saturday at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Altoona.
VANASSE, Evelyn “Evey”, 83, of Spring Valley died Saturday at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
