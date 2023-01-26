BURHITE, Frank, 89, of Rice Lake died Jan. 11 at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GORTON, Thomas L. “Tom”, 67, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HEIKE, Elaine L., 91, of Mondovi died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
MORALES, Emma V., 51, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday at Avery Gardens Adult Family Home, Altoona.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SUTLIFF, Kevin J., 64, of Boyceville died Tuesday at MCHS-Red Cedar, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WEISSER, Jerome, 81, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WELLE, Kenneth J., 76, of Boyceville died Tuesday at Colfax Health & Rehab, Colfax.
WOODFORD, Luann A., 90, of Eau Claire died Monday at The Beehive Homes of Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
