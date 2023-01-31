JANACEK, Charles J. “Chuck”, 85, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LA LIBERTE, Ruth M., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Willowbrook Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MCLEOD, Diane M., 74, of Menomonie died Thursday at MCHS-Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PABST, Shelly M., 52, formerly of Modena, died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, Augusta.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PRICE, Paul A. Jr., 74, of Fall Creek died Monday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
STENSGAARD, Ryan T., 37, of Eau Claire, formerly of North Chicago, IL died January 12 in Eau Claire.
Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
