ACKERMAN, Orlando G., 94, of Owen died January 30, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DUBS, Glenn R., 73, of Dayton, Ohio, died January 26, 2023 at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LAROSE, Gerry Mae, 85, of Caddott was born on July 21, 1937 and died on January 25, 2023 in Vita Care Living, Bloomer.
Leiser Funeral home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Marvin “Marv” Morris, 83, of Holcombe was born July 20, 1939 in Fertile, Minnesota and died January 26, 2023 at Saint Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
LIDDELL, Cynthia K., 69, of Eau Claire died January 28, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHINDLER, Judith C., 71, of Sand Creek passed away on January 30, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Charles “Tom” Elwood, 74, of Eau Claire died January 10, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.