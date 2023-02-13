BARTZ JENSON, Merlee Susan (Holman), 90, of Baldwin died on February 3, 2023.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
MILLEDGE, Faith P., 85, of Eau Claire died February 9, 2023 at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan, Minnesota
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Nathan T., 38, of Chippewa Falls died February 8, 2023 at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.