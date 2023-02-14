BRANHAM, Martin “Marty” L., 68, of Chetek died Febuary 6, 2023 at home.
Raush-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
FRANKENBERG, Edward E., of Cameron died February 11, 2023 at Meadowbrook of Chetek.
Raush-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements
HUBBARD, Lois O., 86, of Altoona died February 12, 2023 at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Lavern “Vernnie”, 84, of Knapp died February 11, 2023 at home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KEMPER, Charles A., 103, of Chippewa Falls died February 11, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
POGREBA, Praxeda “Pat” T., 88, of Independence died February 12, 2023.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements
SPECKHART, William E., 74, of Fall Creek died February 11, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
