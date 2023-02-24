BENAVIDES, Cory J., 33, of Rossville, Georgia, and formerly of Eau Claire, died on February 11, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HURD, Ellen G., 67, of Eau Claire died February 22, 2023, at home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SAXE, Robert “Bob” L., 79, of Eau Claire died February 23, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TROUPE, Alice M. (Seely), 91, formerly of Holcombe was born July 21, 1931, in Chippewa Falls and died February 16, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Bloomer.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
