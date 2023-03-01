BACKUS, Patsy Ann, 85, of Eau Claire died February 28, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BELL, Kenneth Vernon, 71, died February 24th, 2023 at home in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DIMMICK, Debra Kay, 69, of Augusta was born February 12th, 1954 and died February 25th, 2023.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
FINK, Janice, 83, of Arcadia died February 24, 2023 at the Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KANNE, Marilyn J., 76, of Eau Claire died February 25, 2023 in Bolivia, North Carolina.
Private arrangements are pending.
SEIDLITZ, Herman D., 94, of Eau Claire was born July 7, 1928 and died February 25th, 2023.
Borton-Leiser funeral home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Michael Wilson, 77, of Rice Lake was born March 23, 1945 in Rice Lake and died February 25, 2023 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WALDBUESSER, Otto, 89, of Menomonie died February 24, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
