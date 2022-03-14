DICKERSON, Sonja, 80, of Winter died Thursday in Chetek.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ELLIS, Ida E., 93, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Luther Campus, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FREIBERG, Robert, 78, of Spring Valley died Feb. 26 at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HEFTY, Roger, 63, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KORVALIAN, Laura, 62, of Black River Falls died Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids.
MAULE, Rebecca B., 78, of Independence died Saturday at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
ZIRNHELT, Leonard, 96, of Altoona died Thursday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
